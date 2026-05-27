New Vishay Intertechnology IHXL Series Inductors Offer Rated Current up to 209 A and 20 % Improved Core Losses

MALVERN, Pa., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its IHXL series of radial through-hole inductors with four new devices designed to deliver enhanced performance at a lower cost. Featuring a new iron alloy core material that improves core losses by 20 % over previous-generation devices — while reducing temperature rise — the Automotive Grade IHXL1500VZ-3A and IHXL-2000VZ-3A and commercial IHXL1500VZ-31 and IHXL-2000VZ-31 provide high temperature operation to +155 °C and excellent electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) for filtering applications up to 209 A.
The Vishay Dale devices released today will serve as high current input filters, DC/DC converters, and DC-Link filters in battery charging systems, brushless DC motors (BLDC), and differential mode and boost power factor correction (PFC) chokes in automotive, industrial, and solar and wind power applications. Offered at a lower price point than previous-generation IHXL series devices, the inductors combine their improved core losses with higher inductance up to 10 µH, enabling increased impedance for better filtering and enhanced ripple current control in switching converters.
The IHXL1500VZ-3A, IHXL1500VZ-31, IHXL-2000VZ-3A, and IHXL-2000VZ-31 feature a magnetically shielded construction with a pressed powdered iron body that contains stray flux, minimizing coupling to surrounding components and maximizing EMC compared to traditional wirewound devices with exposed internal coils. This pressed powdered iron construction also offers low internal thermal resistance — reducing hotspots and enhancing performance with active cooling — while a flat top surface simplifies mounting of external heatsinks.
The inductors’ thick internal copper conductor supports a wide range of loads from 55 A to 209 A in the 1500 (38.1 mm x 38.1 mm x 21.89 mm) and 2000 (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm x 21.7 mm) case sizes. Their soft saturation core material ensures stable inductance across a wide range of load conditions — including during high transient current spikes — by avoiding hard saturation. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the IHXL1500VZ-3A, IHXL1500VZ-31, IHXL-2000VZ-3A, and IHXL-2000VZ-31 provide high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and are available with custom termination styles, inductance values, current, temperature, and voltage ratings.
Device Specification Table:
|Part number
|IHXL1500VZ-3A
|IHXL1500VZ-31
|IHXL2000VZ-3A
|IHXL2000VZ-31
|Inductance (µH)
|0.68 to 10
|1.2 to 10
|DCR typ. (mΩ)
|0.12 to 1.10
|0.14 to 0.82
|DCR max. (mΩ)
|0.13 to 1.16
|0.15 to 0.86
|Heat rating
current typ. (A)(¹)
|55 to 180 / 88 to 280
|83 to 209 / 118 to 315
|Saturation
current typ. (A)(²)
|49 to 235 / 72 to 335
|83 to 243 / 123 to 349
|SRF typ. (MHz)
|7.6 to 37.8
|5.1 to 19.1
|AEC-Q200
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Case size
|1500
|2000
|Dimensions (mm)
|38.1 x 38.1 x 21.89
|50.8 x 50.8 x 21.7
|(¹) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C and 80 °C, respectively
|(²) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20 % and 30 %, respectively
The new IHXL series inductors are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.
The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust
Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34677 (IHXL1500VZ-3A)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34678 (IHXL1500VZ-31)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34681 (IHXL2000VZ-3A)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34684 (IHXL2000VZ-31)
Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333645025
For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com