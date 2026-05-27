Delta Technical College announces 2026 trade school scholarship winners

HORN LAKE, Miss., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Technical College (DTC) is proud to announce the 2026 High School Scholarship Program winners. This year, DTC awarded $354,800 in scholarships to 122 students across the Mid-South, including the Jackson and Memphis metro areas. Award amounts varied from $2,000 to full-ride scholarships.

“Today’s high school students are recognizing the skilled trades as a smart path toward a career with stability and opportunity,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at DTC. “As AI continues to reshape many industries, there’s growing uncertainty about the future. But at DTC, students gain AI-resistant skills that can open doors, create opportunities, and help change the course of their lives. That’s exactly what we hope these scholarship recipients achieve.”

DTC awarded several scholarships for various amounts across both campus locations. The following students received the highest scholarship awards:

Horn Lake, Miss. Campus: Tasharronyunna Lee, Oakhaven High School, Medical Assisting, Full Ride scholarship



Ridgeland, Miss. Campus: Shelia Kay Harris, Purvis High School, Cosmetology, $10,000 scholarship Allen Wiggins, J.Z. George High School, Welding, $10,000 scholarship



DTC’s annual High School Scholarship Program was created to support local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in skilled trades. The scholarship is not academically based but rather focuses on the student’s passion for learning a skilled trade.

Scholarship winners are selected through a multi-step application process that includes a video submission and interview with campus leadership. The application for the Class of 2027 opens this fall.

“We know that learning a skilled trade can change your life, because we’ve seen thousands of graduates take the skills they learn at DTC and make a brighter future for themselves,” said Schonauer. “Our mission is to continue to show the next generation that success doesn’t always require going to traditional college. Now more than ever, skilled trades, healthcare, and hands-on careers matter and require skills that AI can’t easily replace.”

For more information about the High School Scholarship Program and the 2026 winners, visit DeltaTechnicalCollege.com/Scholarship.

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About Delta Technical College

Delta Technical College (DTC) offers hands-on training in several skilled trades career fields, including welding, HVAC/R, electrical, healthcare, truck driving and cosmetology. DTC’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. Delta Technical College, along with its sister school, Midwest Technical Institute, operates six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit DeltaTechnicalCollege.com.