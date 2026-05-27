$20+ Bn AI Voice Generator Market by Voice Generation Platform, Technology, Application - Global Forecast to 2031 with Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Adobe, NVIDIA, Meta, OpenAI Leading

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Voice Generator Market by Voice Generation Platform, Technology, Application - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI voice generator market is set to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% over the forecast period, reaching USD 20.71 billion by 2031 from USD 4.16 billion in 2025. With enterprises adopting dynamic prosody-control models, improvements are seen in user engagement across training, retail, and media workflows. Growth is further fueled by the demand for automated compliance narration in financial and healthcare sectors. However, accuracy enhancements are hindered by the limited availability of domain-specific acoustic datasets.

API and Developer Tooling as Core Growth Engine

APIs, SDKs, and developer tools are pivotal in driving scalable AI voice adoption across industries. Developers prefer modular voice components that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, minimizing engineering efforts. SDKs facilitate rapid integration with prebuilt libraries for platforms like Android, iOS, and web, enhancing accessibility for gaming studios, AR/VR developers, and enterprises.

Advanced API features such as low-latency endpoints and emotion controls have spurred increased enterprise adoption of usage-based models, fostering recurring revenue streams. This API and SDK ecosystem is the fastest-growing market segment, empowering developers to create voice-enabled products efficiently.

Leadership in Content Creation

The content creation segment is poised to lead the market in 2025, driven by AI voice tools in media, advertising, e-learning, and creator platforms. Enterprises utilize synthetic narration, automated voiceovers, and multilingual dubbing to address the demand for high-volume, rapid-turnaround content. The expansion of short-form video, podcasts, and global streaming platforms necessitates flexible, expressive voices for varied formats.

AI voice generators now support lifelike emotion, dynamic pacing, and language variability, enhancing global campaigns. This transformation prioritizes speed and personalization, establishing AI-driven content creation as a fundamental market driver.

Regional Insights: North America and Asia Pacific

In 2025, North America is expected to dominate the market, bolstered by early adoption of neural and real-time voice technologies. The region benefits from a robust presence of leading AI providers and widespread integration of synthetic voices across sectors like media and telecom.

Conversely, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by demand for multilingual voice generation and a thriving OTT ecosystem. Digital investments in telecom, education, and BFSI sectors further propel regional growth, positioning Asia Pacific as a long-term market leader.

Key Report Highlights:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Innovation insights including technology and product development

Market development and diversification information

Competitive assessments of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 409 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2attlv

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