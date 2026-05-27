Candid announces Interim President and CEO leadership

New York, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candid today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Brothers as Interim President and CEO, effective June 1, 2026. Brothers, who has served on Candid's Board of Directors since 2024 and is a nationally recognized leader in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, will guide the organization during a period of transition while Candid conducts a national search for its next permanent President and CEO.





Brothers succeeds Ann Mei Chang, who announced her plans to retire in March, and has led Candid with vision and purpose, advancing the organization's mission to increase transparency, strengthen civil society, and support the social sector with trusted data, research, and tools. Chang will continue to support the organization during the leadership transition to help ensure continuity and stability.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our deep gratitude to Ann Mei Chang for her extraordinary leadership and enduring contributions to Candid and the broader social sector," said Rhett Mabry, Chair of Candid's Board of Directors. "Ann Mei has helped position Candid as one of the sector's most important institutions at a time when trusted information, strong civic infrastructure, and collaboration are more critical than ever."



Mabry continued, "We are equally grateful to Candid's staff, partners, funders, and nonprofit community for their continued commitment during this important moment in the organization's evolution. John Brothers brings a rare combination of executive leadership, philanthropic expertise, operational experience, and deep sector relationships. His experience leading complex organizations and advancing innovative approaches to social impact will help ensure strong continuity and momentum for Candid during this transition. We are grateful for his willingness to step into this interim role in service to Candid's mission and community."





Candid will launch a national search for its next permanent President and CEO in parallel with Brothers' interim leadership.



"I have long believed that Candid occupies a uniquely important place in the social sector," said John Brothers. "At a time when nonprofit organizations, philanthropy, and civic institutions face increasing complexity and pressure, Candid's mission and credibility matter deeply. I am honored to serve in this role and excited to work alongside Candid's exceptional board, staff, partners, funders, and community to advance Candid's mission and serve the sector during this critical moment."





Brothers most recently served as President of the T. Rowe Price Foundation and T. Rowe Price Charitable, where he led significant organizational growth and expanded the organization's philanthropic engagement. He also serves as a strategic advisor to organizations and technology efforts focused on social good and has held leadership and advisory roles with organizations including Independent Sector and NationSwell. Throughout his career, Brothers has been recognized for advancing public-private partnerships, philanthropic innovation, and cross-sector collaboration in support of stronger communities and civic institutions.





About Candid

Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it. Through data, research, insights, and training, Candid supports nonprofits, foundations, researchers, policymakers, and the public in building a more effective and transparent social sector.

Contact Info



Mary Steyer

mary.steyer@candid.org

+1 917-881-2162