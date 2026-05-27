From Pizza Day to FIFA World Cup 2026, Coinstore Brings Crypto and Football Communities Together

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the crypto industry, Bitcoin Pizza Day has never just been about pizza. It marks one of the earliest moments Bitcoin stepped into real-world usage, when 10,000 BTC was exchanged for two pizzas back in 2010. What started as a simple transaction gradually became one of the most recognizable cultural symbols in Web3, representing early conviction, community participation and the unpredictable journey of crypto itself.



With FIFA World Cup 2026 drawing closer and football conversations starting to heat up across global communities, Coinstore recently connected both narratives through a series of Pizza Day theme campaigns, community activities and interactive events designed around crypto and sport as a new journey for Coinstore and those that stay with us.







During the campaign period, users participated in BTC price prediction activities, social interaction tasks, and community discussions across Coinstore’s official channels. The campaign brought together users from all around the world while creating a more casual and community-driven atmosphere around Pizza Day celebrations.

Coinstore also thanks our ecosystem partners that supported the campaign through reward sponsorships and collaborative participation. Participating projects included DOGW , an AI-powered football intelligence platform closely connected to sports market analysis; ETHI , focused on transparent and ethical financial infrastructure; SDA , which explores renewable energy-backed digital opportunities; and HBOX , a gaming-focused ecosystem project centered around interactive digital experiences. Their support really contributes a lot to our campaign and overall community participation throughout the event.

Additional ecosystem participants including BCAK, RDC, NORA, SWAGG, OMDB, HUMO and QIE also joined the broader campaign initiative, reflecting the collaborative nature often seen across Web3 communities during large-scale events and seasonal campaigns.

As Pizza Day comes to end, attention across the crypto space is gradually shifting toward FIFA World Cup 2026. Building on the momentum from recent community activities, Coinstore expects to continue rolling out football-themed campaigns, prediction events and ecosystem collaborations tied to the upcoming tournament season.

Rather than treating campaigns as standalone promotions, Coinstore has been exploring ways to connect larger cultural moments with Web3 participation and community interaction. From Pizza Day to football-related events, the focus remains on creating more engaging experiences that feel familiar to both crypto users and broader online communities.

“Bitcoin Pizza Day has always been one of those moments that naturally brings the crypto community together. With FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, we wanted to continue that energy in a more interactive way through community activities and ecosystem collaboration. We also appreciate all participating partners for supporting the campaign and helping make the experience more engaging for users,” said Johnson, CEO at Coinstore.

Looking ahead, Coinstore plans to continue working with ecosystem partners on more community-driven campaigns surrounding major cultural and global events throughout the year.