Fanatics Markets and ADI Predictstreet Launch Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Hub Experience for U.S. Fans

In partnership with ADI Predictstreet, the Official Prediction Market Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Fanatics Markets introduces an interactive World Cup Hub featuring prediction markets, tournament news and official player data.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Markets, the prediction markets subsidiary of Fanatics, a leading global sports platform, and ADI Predictstreet, the Official Prediction Market Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announced the launch of an interactive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Hub experience for U.S. sports fans during this summer’s tournament.

Beginning today, the co-branded Fanatics Markets and ADI Predictstreet World Cup Hub offers fans expanded global football prediction markets alongside tournament news, official player data and in-app content designed to enhance the World Cup trading experience.

The World Cup Hub experience is available to fans across 23 U.S. states and 4 territories, including Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and U.S. Virgin Islands, exclusively on the Fanatics Markets App and website.

Fanatics Markets' global fan relationships and established U.S. presence made it the clear strategic partner to bring the World Cup 2026™ prediction markets experience to American audiences at scale. Dimitrios Psarrakis, CEO of ADI Predictstreet, said: "As the Official Prediction Market Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™, we are thrilled to have a U.S. partner that fans already know and trust. As a global leader in sports — through the merchandise, the moments, the direct relationships with millions of fans, their reach and understanding of the American sports fan is unmatched. As the primary host country for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the U.S. is a strategically important market, and we greatly value the long-term opportunity this collaboration provides to strengthen the presence of the ADI Predictstreet brand in the region.”

Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting & Gaming, said: "Fanatics has been building something unique; direct relationships with tens of millions of fans, across every team, every sport, every moment that matters to them. When ADI Predictstreet was looking for a U.S. partner, it was a natural conversation given the scale of our reach to fans. We are excited to bring that experience to Americans this summer. The World Cup Hub gives fans a more immersive way to follow the tournament in real time, combining content, data and prediction markets all in one experience."

Download the Fanatics Markets app or visit fanaticsmarkets.com/worldcup to browse World Cup markets and learn more about the partnership.





About ADI Predictstreet

ADI Predictstreet is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, licensed from Gibraltar. The platform enables users to forecast the outcomes of real-world events across sports, global news, technology, and cultural moments. For more information visit adipredictstreet.com or email media@adipredictstreet.com .

About Fanatics Markets

Launched in 2025, Fanatics Markets is the prediction markets subsidiary of Fanatics, a global sports platform. Powered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange, Fanatics Markets gives fans a simple, rewarding way to trade on the moments shaping sports, from game winners to player milestones to tournament champions. Fanatics Markets is available on iOS, Android and web in 23 states including California, Texas and Florida and four (4) US territories.

Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as an Introducing Broker and is a Member of the National Futures Association.

The event contracts described above are a derivatives product offered by Crypto.com|Derivatives North America, a CFTC-regulated exchange ("CDNA") and introduced by Fanatics Markets IB. Trading event contracts involves substantial risk and is not appropriate for all. By trading, you risk losing your entire investment. You should carefully consider whether trading on CDNA is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Please see additional important disclosures at https://fanaticsmarkets.com/important-disclosures.

FIFA, FIFA World Cup, and FIFA World Cup 2026 are trademarks of FIFA. Used under license.

Contact information: kevin.hennessy@betfanatics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a1706f1-a23a-4902-81c2-7f8ff56eab68

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24a06e4b-5865-4160-aed4-aa6a022c298f