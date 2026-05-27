U.S. Medical Coding Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2026-2033

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Coding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Classification System, Component, Medical Specialty, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. medical coding market size was estimated at USD 21.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 44.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2033

Errors in billings, insurance fraud, and misinterpretations of medical documents result in large financial losses. Increasing losses due to ineffective medical billing and revenue cycle management are increasing demand for revenue cycle management including medical coding software and services. This, in turn, is estimated to drive market growth potential.



The growing preference for outpatient healthcare delivery in the U.S. is significantly influencing the demand for medical coding services. Hospitals and health systems increasingly prioritize outpatient departments to manage rising patient volumes while improving operational efficiency. Moreover, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) significantly contribute to the growth of outpatient care in the U.S., providing same-day surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and pain management. With more than 6,000 centers nationwide performing over 20 million procedures annually, outsourcing of medical coding services is expected to rise over the forecast period.



Moreover, CMS continues to add procedures to the ASC-covered list, encouraging migration of surgical services away from inpatient hospital settings. For instance, in November 2025, CMC added 276 procedures to the ASC Covered Surgical Procedures and Ancillary Services Lists (CPL) and added an additional 271 codes to the ASC CPL.



In addition, the growing volume of healthcare administrative transactions in the U.S. is a significant driver of the medical coding market. For instance, according to the 2023 CAQH Index Report, the U.S. healthcare industry processed over 59 billion administrative transactions in 2023, including claims submissions, eligibility checks, claim status inquiries, and prior authorization requests. Among these, medical claims submission represents one of the most critical processes within healthcare revenue cycle management.



Furthermore, development of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical coding is estimated to drive market growth. For instance, in April 2025, the Cleveland Clinic partnered with AKASA to deploy generative AI tools in mid-revenue-cycle operations across U.S. sites, automating medical coding from clinical documents. The AI processes 100+ documents in 1.5 minutes, boosting speed, accuracy, and prior authorizations while enhancing coder efficiency for complex cases.



Technology vendors across the country continue investing in advanced AI-driven medical coding platforms that integrate directly with electronic health record systems and revenue cycle management software. In August 2025, HGM Limited, through its U.S. subsidiary Healthcare Capital Holdings LLC (HCH), announced the acquisition of Aideo Technologies LLC, a leader in AI-powered autonomous coding solutions. This acquisition expands HGM's capabilities in revenue cycle management (RCM), medical coding, and healthcare analytics.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $44.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Oracle

Maxim Healthcare Services (Amergis)

Datavant

Aviacode Inc (GeBBS)

Precyse Coding Solutions, LLC

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Omega Healthcare Management Services

PrimEra Medical Technologies

Dolbey

20/20 MD

U.S. Medical Coding Market Report Segmentation



Classification System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

ICD

HCPCS

CPT

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

In-house

Outsourced

Onshore

Offshore

Medical Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Oncology

Cardiology

Anesthesia

Radiology

Pathology

Pain Management

Emergency Services

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Acute Care Hospitals

Inpatient Settings

Outpatient Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3w67i2

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