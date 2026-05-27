Wix.com, Ltd. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wix.com, Ltd., (“Wix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WIX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/wix-com-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 13, 2026, Wix announced its first-quarter 2026 financial results, posting revenue and earnings that fell short of consensus estimates. The company also experienced a steep drop in operating margins, which management primarily blamed on weakness within its professional developer segment. Wix specifically admitted that its professional developer clients were adopting rival AI tools, that its newly launched Wix Harmony platform contained "holes" and "missing capabilities," and that delays in rolling out product updates and innovations had caused the company to fall behind "the workflow and the needs of" professional developers.

Following this announcement, Wix's stock price dropped by $20.56 per share, or 27%, plummeting from its May 12, 2026, closing price of $75.88 per share to close at $55.32 per share on May 13, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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