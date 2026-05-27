Cineplex Announces Details of its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cineplex Inc., today confirmed details of its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders (the “Shareholders”). The Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Virtual Webcast

Shareholders and guests may access the Meeting via live audio webcast at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CINEPLEX2026. Online check-in will begin at 8.45 a.m.; those wishing to attend are asked to allow ample time, prior to the Meeting, to log in. The Meeting platform is fully supported across browsers and devices running the most up-to-date version of applicable software plug-ins. Participants are asked to ensure they have a strong, preferably high-speed, internet connection. Shareholders should log-in using the 16-digit control number included either on the proxy form (registered Shareholders) or voting instruction form (non-registered Shareholders), as applicable.

Voting at the Meeting

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may attend, participate and vote at the Meeting from any location. Non-registered (beneficial) Shareholders may also attend online and ask questions but will not be able to vote unless they have appointed themselves as proxyholders prior to the Meeting. Detailed instructions are in the Management Information Circular, available on Cineplex’s Investor Relations website at corp.cineplex.com/investors.

Guests

Guests may also attend online and listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote or ask questions during the Meeting.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Investors:

Mahsa Rejali

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@cineplex.com