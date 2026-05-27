Multitude AG to redeem its outstanding up to EUR 50,000,000 subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327

27. May 2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 27 May 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients (“Multitude”, the “Company” or the “Group”),hereby announces that its up to EUR 50,000,000 subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327 (the "Notes") will be redeemed in full in accordance with clause 10.7 (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer) of the terms and conditions of the Notes.

The redemption date will be 5 July 2026 (with the payment being made on 6 July 2026 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes), and the record date will be 2 July 2026 (the "Record Date").

The Notes will be redeemed at their nominal amount together with any accrued but unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption. The redemption amount will be paid to the noteholders holding Notes on the Record Date. The Notes will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm and the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange in connection with the redemption (taking into account the rules and regulations of the relevant exchanges).

The redemption notice is available on the Company's website (www.multitude.com).

For further information, please contact:

Multitude Group

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on 27 May 2026.

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