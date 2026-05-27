York Space Systems Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises York Space Systems, ("YORK" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/york-space-systems. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

In January 2026, York Space Systems finalized its initial public offering (“IPO”), offering 18,500,000 shares of stock at $34 per share. Throughout the IPO process, York marketed itself as a space and defense enterprise featuring scalable satellite manufacturing operations, highlighting an ability to provide mission-critical spacecraft “at scale, faster, and at lower cost.” Furthermore, the Company stressed its high-rate production capabilities, clear revenue visibility, and anticipated margin expansion.

During its first-quarter 2026 earnings call on May 14, 2026, York Space Systems (referred to in the call as York Space Station) revealed that its gross margin had dropped to “19%, down 4 percentage points year on year.” Management attributed this decline to estimate at completion (“EAC”) adjustments, noting they represented “a tailwind last year and a headwind this year.” An EAC serves as an accounting metric to project the total projected costs and labor hours needed to finalize a long-term contract or manufacturing cycle. The Company conceded that “the first quarter EAC change, it was negative,” explaining that the adjustment would result in “a little bit of material cost and a little bit of labor cost” increases. York Space Systems additionally confirmed that this EAC adjustment was responsible for “about 1 point of the 4 points of margin decline year-over-year.” Management also addressed revenue timing delays, noting that “a little bit of our 2Q revenue that we were planning to hit in 2Q will just be delayed into 3Q, likely 3Q, potentially some of that into 4Q.”

Driven by these disclosures, York Space Systems' stock price fell by $4.92 per share, or roughly 17%, decreasing from $28.94 per share on May 14, 2026, to close at $24.02 per share on May 15, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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