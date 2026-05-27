Good Faith Homes Marks 100th Property Purchase in Covington, Expanding Kenton County Operations

Elsmere, KY , May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Faith Homes announces the completion of its 100th property purchase since its founding in 2018, with the milestone house located in Covington, Kentucky. Founded by Kyle and Erin Claxton, the Elsmere-headquartered real estate company buys houses directly from Kenton, Boone, & Campbell County homeowners in Northern Kentucky. This milestone reflects growing demand for direct home-buying services as fluctuating interest rates continue shaping seller behavior across the Greater Cincinnati region.



Good Faith Homes

Good Faith Homes maintains a 5.0-star rating based on 84 verified client reviews on Google Maps, reflecting a consistent track record of transparent, as-is real estate transactions without agent fees. Furthermore, local homeowners recommend the business for fast transactions on Facebook, and Yelp verifies Good Faith Homes as a recognized real estate buyer. To establish industry standing, Real Estate Bees profiles the company as an active participant in the regional investment sector.

"Closing our 100th property right here in Covington is a major milestone for our team," said Kyle Claxton, Co-Founder of Good Faith Homes. "Our goal has always been to provide Northern Kentucky homeowners with a fast, hassle-free home-selling solution. We remove all the traditional barriers to selling your home like making repairs, scheduling showings, cleaning the house out, and so much more. We specialize in working with homeowners going through situations like probate, foreclosure, evictions, unpaid property taxes, code violations, and anything that makes selling difficult."

Good Faith Homes provides a direct alternative to the standard multiple listing service process. The company purchases Tri-State properties in exact as-is condition, requiring zero repairs from the seller. Property owners bypass traditional realtor fees and closing costs, paying no agent commissions. Good Faith Homes completes cash closings in seven days, providing immediate liquidity for residents who need to sell houses without managing public open houses.

For more information about Good Faith Homes and its home-buying services, visit https://www.goodfaithhomes.com/ .

About Good Faith Homes

Kyle and Erin Claxton own Good Faith Homes, a family-owned real estate investment firm based in Elsmere, Kentucky. Since 2018, the founders have actively bought, sold, flipped, and rented properties. The company focuses on revitalizing urban and suburban municipalities and providing straightforward selling solutions across Northern Kentucky.

Media Contact:

Kyle Claxton

Media Relations

Good Faith Homes

kyle@goodfaithhomes.com

(859) 712-1020

1649 Garvey Ave

Elsmere, KY 41018

Connect and Verify:

[ Good Faith Homes ]

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] https://www.goodfaithhomes.com... [ Google Maps Reviews ]

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] https://www.google.com/maps?ci... [ Facebook Community ]

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] https://www.facebook.com/goodf... [Good Faith Homes - YouTube]

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[Better Business Bureau]

https://www.bbb.org/us/ky/elsm...

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