Miami, FLORIDA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixMold, a South Florida-based mold assessment and mold remediation company, announced the completion of its 5,000th commercial mold remediation and sanitization project, marking a major operational milestone for the company's continued expansion across the region. Backed by more than 35 years of experience rooted in the Katz family legacy, FixMold provides residential and commercial mold inspections, mold testing, indoor air quality assessments, emergency remediation services, and long-term moisture prevention solutions throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, and surrounding counties.

5,000th commercial mold removals and counting. Big milestone for the FixMold team.

FixMold has built a reputation for fast response times, reliable mold inspections, and industry-leading mold removal solutions. The company specializes in comprehensive mold testing, moisture detection, leak detection, HVAC mold inspections, attic mold removal, bathroom mold removal, crawl space mold removal, and large-scale commercial mold removal projects. Whether dealing with hidden mold behind walls, toxic black mold, water damage-related mold growth, or airborne mold contamination, FixMold provides customized mold removal services designed to restore safe and healthy indoor environments.

FixMold's state-licensed and accredited mold services are powered by advanced technologies including CO₂ dry ice blasting, infrared thermal imaging, HEPA air filtration, UV-C sterilization, hydroxyl generators, moisture mapping systems, and electrostatic disinfection. Through detailed mold inspections and precision mold testing, the company identifies hidden moisture sources and airborne mold spores before they become larger structural or health concerns. Their 100% organic and VOC-free treatments are designed to safely eliminate mold while remaining safe for children, pets, employees, and sensitive indoor environments.

The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its same-day mold inspection appointments, 24/7 emergency mold removal services, detailed mold testing reports, 12-month warranty protection, price-match guarantee, and live concierge support. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews across multiple platforms, FixMold continues to be recognized as one of South Florida's most trusted names in mold inspection, mold testing, mold removal, and indoor air quality services.

"Our mission has always been to provide industry-leading mold inspection, mold testing, and mold removal services that prioritize the health and safety of our clients," said Abraham Katz, CEO of FixMold. "Achieving the number one position in South Florida reflects our team's commitment to innovation, customer service, and delivering the most advanced mold removal solutions available."

In addition to its full-service mold inspection and mold removal offerings, FixMold also provides complimentary virtual mold assessments statewide, allowing property owners to connect directly with mold experts to discuss visible mold growth, water damage concerns, indoor air quality issues, and potential mold testing needs without requiring an immediate onsite visit.

As FixMold continues to lead the mold inspection and mold removal industry throughout South Florida, the company remains focused on advancing mold testing technology, improving indoor air quality solutions, and expanding emergency response capabilities for residential and commercial properties alike.

The FixMold Marine Division has completed over 3,000 Yacht Mold Removals

About FixMold

FixMold is South Florida's highest-rated mold inspection, remediation, and prevention company, backed by over 35 years of expertise rooted in the Katz family legacy. Founded by the same family behind Miami Mold Specialist and Five Boro Mold Specialist, FixMold serves residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, and surrounding counties. The company is state-licensed and accredited, and uses proprietary technologies including CO₂ dry ice chambers, infrared thermal imaging, UV-C sterilization, hydroxyl generators, and electrostatic disinfection — with 100% organic, VOC-free treatments safe for families and pets. FixMold offers same-day appointments, a 12-month warranty, a price-match guarantee, and 24/7 live concierge support, and has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, Facebook, and the BBB. The company also offers FaceTime Mold Solutions, a complimentary virtual mold assessment service available statewide. For more information, visit fixmold.com or call (786) 882-1823. Want me to now draft full press releases for both Atlantic Metal Roofing and FixMold?

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info@fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sQclTSWRvxg