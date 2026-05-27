VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 18th to May 22nd, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, May 27th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 18th to May 22nd, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 18th to May 22nd,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI18/05/2026FR0000125486500122,5800AQEU
VINCI18/05/2026FR00001254866 330122,4364CEUX
VINCI18/05/2026FR0000125486800122,5688TQEX
VINCI18/05/2026FR000012548676 734123,7932XPAR
VINCI19/05/2026FR00001254865 523124,3102AQEU
VINCI19/05/2026FR000012548636 942124,2836CEUX
VINCI19/05/2026FR00001254864 600124,3614TQEX
VINCI19/05/2026FR000012548635 018124,3306XPAR
VINCI20/05/2026FR00001254861 050122,5238AQEU
VINCI20/05/2026FR00001254867 028122,6800CEUX
VINCI20/05/2026FR0000125486200122,5500TQEX
VINCI20/05/2026FR000012548679 913123,5013XPAR
VINCI21/05/2026FR00001254862 281123,3585AQEU
VINCI21/05/2026FR000012548628 595123,2407CEUX
VINCI21/05/2026FR0000125486650123,2231TQEX
VINCI21/05/2026FR000012548655 474123,7309XPAR
VINCI22/05/2026FR00001254867 744122,4021AQEU
VINCI22/05/2026FR000012548628 762123,1087CEUX
VINCI22/05/2026FR00001254866 350122,3933TQEX
VINCI22/05/2026FR000012548644 744123,3868XPAR
      
  TOTAL429 238123,6100 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 18-05-26 to 22-05-26 vGB
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