VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 18th to May 22nd, 2026

Nanterre, May 27th, 2026
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from May 18th to May 22nd, 2026
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 18th to May 22nd,2026:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|18/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|500
|122,5800
|AQEU
|VINCI
|18/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|6 330
|122,4364
|CEUX
|VINCI
|18/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|800
|122,5688
|TQEX
|VINCI
|18/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|76 734
|123,7932
|XPAR
|VINCI
|19/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|5 523
|124,3102
|AQEU
|VINCI
|19/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|36 942
|124,2836
|CEUX
|VINCI
|19/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|4 600
|124,3614
|TQEX
|VINCI
|19/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|35 018
|124,3306
|XPAR
|VINCI
|20/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|1 050
|122,5238
|AQEU
|VINCI
|20/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|7 028
|122,6800
|CEUX
|VINCI
|20/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|200
|122,5500
|TQEX
|VINCI
|20/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|79 913
|123,5013
|XPAR
|VINCI
|21/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|2 281
|123,3585
|AQEU
|VINCI
|21/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|28 595
|123,2407
|CEUX
|VINCI
|21/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|650
|123,2231
|TQEX
|VINCI
|21/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|55 474
|123,7309
|XPAR
|VINCI
|22/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|7 744
|122,4021
|AQEU
|VINCI
|22/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|28 762
|123,1087
|CEUX
|VINCI
|22/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|6 350
|122,3933
|TQEX
|VINCI
|22/05/2026
|FR0000125486
|44 744
|123,3868
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|429 238
|123,6100
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
Attachment