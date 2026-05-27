VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 18th to May 22nd, 2026

Nanterre, May 27th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 18th to May 22nd, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 18th to May 22nd,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 18/05/2026 FR0000125486 500 122,5800 AQEU VINCI 18/05/2026 FR0000125486 6 330 122,4364 CEUX VINCI 18/05/2026 FR0000125486 800 122,5688 TQEX VINCI 18/05/2026 FR0000125486 76 734 123,7932 XPAR VINCI 19/05/2026 FR0000125486 5 523 124,3102 AQEU VINCI 19/05/2026 FR0000125486 36 942 124,2836 CEUX VINCI 19/05/2026 FR0000125486 4 600 124,3614 TQEX VINCI 19/05/2026 FR0000125486 35 018 124,3306 XPAR VINCI 20/05/2026 FR0000125486 1 050 122,5238 AQEU VINCI 20/05/2026 FR0000125486 7 028 122,6800 CEUX VINCI 20/05/2026 FR0000125486 200 122,5500 TQEX VINCI 20/05/2026 FR0000125486 79 913 123,5013 XPAR VINCI 21/05/2026 FR0000125486 2 281 123,3585 AQEU VINCI 21/05/2026 FR0000125486 28 595 123,2407 CEUX VINCI 21/05/2026 FR0000125486 650 123,2231 TQEX VINCI 21/05/2026 FR0000125486 55 474 123,7309 XPAR VINCI 22/05/2026 FR0000125486 7 744 122,4021 AQEU VINCI 22/05/2026 FR0000125486 28 762 123,1087 CEUX VINCI 22/05/2026 FR0000125486 6 350 122,3933 TQEX VINCI 22/05/2026 FR0000125486 44 744 123,3868 XPAR TOTAL 429 238 123,6100

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment