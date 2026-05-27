Where Wildfire Preparedness Falls Short: 5 Elements Often Missing from Evacuation Plans

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) -- While you may have a wildfire emergency plan in place, there may be key elements missing that can make a meaningful difference during an evacuation. Real-world events continue to show small but critical gaps often create delays during evacuation and challenges in the hours and days that follow.

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“Preparation isn’t just about having a bag by the door,” said Holly Sacks, director, Port UW and CAT Management at Mercury Insurance, a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance. “It’s about being able to move quickly and confidently when conditions change. We see time and again that the difference between a smooth evacuation and a stressful one often comes down to a few overlooked details.”

In fact, research from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) shows preparedness efforts are often uneven as many households focus on supplies while overlooking documentation, communication planning and other practical considerations that directly impact response time and recovery.

Wildfire behavior continues to evolve, with faster-moving fires and shorter evacuation windows becoming more common in many regions. IBHS research emphasizes that preparedness is not just about what households have, but how quickly and effectively they can act under pressure. Look beyond standard evacuation checklists with these commonly overlooked elements, backed by industry research and real-world claims experience, according to Mercury Insurance.

Medications and Health Information

Checklists of basic supplies often fail to account for prescription medications, dosage details and medical records. Even a short disruption can create health complications.

Pet Planning

Pets are frequently an afterthought in evacuation scenarios, but without carriers, food or a clear plan for transportation and shelter, evacuations can become delayed or complicated.

Backup Communication

Families relying on a single communication method may struggle to reconnect when wildfires disrupt cell service and internet access. Establish a secondary plan, including meeting points and out-of-area contacts.

Vehicle Readiness

Low fuel, unclear routes or unfamiliarity with alternate exits can slow evacuation during critical moments when plans overlook the basics of transportation.

Insurance Documentation

Homeowners and renters often assume they can retrieve policy information later, but access to policy numbers, coverage details and contact information can speed up claims and recovery. Digital backups or cloud access can help ensure this information is available when needed.

For more information and wildfire preparedness resources, visit MercuryInsurance.com/Resou r ces/Fire .

Redefining Defensible Space with a Shift from Distance to Detail

As wildfire risks change, so does the playbook for protecting your home. Defensible space, long defined as a 100-foot buffer around a home, is being reshaped due to modern wildfire behavior driven by climate conditions and changing landscapes, increasing the speed, intensity and reach of fires.

Up to 90% of homes lost in wildfires are ignited by embers, not direct flame contact, which are travelling farther than expected – up to several miles – expanding risk beyond traditional fire zones. According to Sacks, as wildfire behaviors evolve, so should homeowners’ defense tactics.

Fire experts are emphasizing a more granular, zone-based approach to defensible space with a heightened focus on the immediate area surrounding the home. Update your strategy with these modern, evidenced-based steps recommended by Mercury Insurance:

Prioritize “Zone 0:” The immediate perimeter 0-5 feet from your home is now considered the most critical line of defense. Remove anything combustible; even small items can ignite from embers and spread to the structure. Replace Combustible Materials Near the Home: Swap wood fencing, bark mulch and flammable landscaping for noncombustible alternatives like gravel, stone or concrete. Focus on Home Hardening: Previous guidance focused on vegetation clearing, but updated strategies encourage upgrading vents, roofing and gutters to reduce ember entry and accumulation, which is a leading cause of structure ignition. Increase Space Between Structures and Fuels: Fires are increasingly spreading from structure to structure, making it important to maintain separation between homes, fences, sheds and vegetation to reduce chain reactions during wind-driven events. Maintain Defensible Space Year-Round: Fire seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer, increasing the importance of ongoing maintenance rather than seasonal cleanup.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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