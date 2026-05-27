Gutter Summit Announces 3rd Annual Conference in New Orleans for Home Service Industry Professionals



Industry Event: Gutter Summit announces its 3rd Annual Conference in New Orleans, focusing on growth and operations for home service professionals.

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gutter Summit announces its 3rd Annual Conference , taking place in New Orleans and bringing together professionals from the gutter and home service industry, including operators, vendors, speakers, and industry leaders from across the United States.

The annual event is designed for both new and experienced business owners looking to strengthen their operations, improve efficiency, and explore long-term growth opportunities within the gutter industry. This year’s conference will also place additional focus on the lighting sector, including Christmas lighting and other seasonal service opportunities that may help contractors diversify their businesses and create additional revenue streams throughout the year.

Attendees will have access to presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions led by experienced business owners, industry speakers, and vendors. Topics are expected to include marketing strategies, sales processes, operations management, customer service, leadership development, and service expansion. The conference aims to provide attendees with practical information and real-world insights that can be applied directly to their businesses.

“Gutter Summit was created to bring together operators who want to improve and grow their businesses through shared knowledge and real-world experience,” said Jon Majak, Founder of Gutter Summit. “Our New Orleans conference will continue that mission by offering education, networking, and exposure to new opportunities within the industry.”

In addition to educational sessions, the conference will offer opportunities for attendees to connect with peers, suppliers, and service providers from across the country. Organizers say the event is intended to encourage collaboration and professional connections among contractors and professionals working within the gutter and lighting industries.

As the host city, New Orleans will provide a central location for industry participants to gather for discussions, learning opportunities, and networking activities. The conference is expected to attract a wide range of professionals interested in business development, operational improvement, and industry trends within the home service sector.

For more information about Gutter Summit, including registration, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates, visit https://guttersummit.com/ .

Media Contact:

Gutter Summit

info@guttersummit.com

https://guttersummit.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f84b511-d715-48ea-bbfd-110beb75ad00