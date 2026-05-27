Breeze Airways Celebrates Five Years of Making Air Travel Seriously Nice™

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways ™, the high-value, low-cost airline combining affordable fares and modern amenities for a Seriously Nice™ travel experience, today celebrates its fifth anniversary with a network-wide promotion offering 45% off flights.

Since its inaugural flight from Tampa to Charleston on May 27, 2021, Breeze has grown from 16 cities to 88 across 35 states and five countries. Its fleet of 52 brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft — one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient narrowbody fleet in the U.S. — not only deliver a high-quality onboard experience, but also make it possible to keep fares low while operating more than 300 routes nationwide.

“Five years ago, we set out to prove that travelers shouldn’t have to choose between a low fare and a good experience — that you really can have your cake and eat it too,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways founder and CEO. “In that time, we’ve become the fastest-growing airline in the country – increasing seat capacity by more than 40% last year alone while improving profitability. It’s evidence that we’re achieving our purpose of ‘Nice people, flying nice people, to nice places.’”

Redefining Affordable Air Travel

When Breeze launched in 2021, millions of travelers in dozens of mid-sized markets such as Providence, R.I., and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., were forced to fly through congested hubs or required to sacrifice comfort and quality for an affordable fare. Breeze was built to change that — offering convenient, nonstop flights on brand-new aircraft with a high-value offering that allows Guests to select only the amenities they desire in addition to benefitting from nice policies such as free family seating and no change fees and easy self-service technology delivered through the airline’s highly-rated app.

In the five years since the hybrid carrier took flight, Breeze has grown capacity 47% year over year while retaining 95% of the markets it has entered since launch. The airline now operates from 13 bases and is number one in terms of destinations served in 34 of its markets.

Earlier this month, Breeze was listed on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026, including being named one of 10 Industry Leaders for travel and tourism. The airline has also been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025, “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years.

“Breeze was built to fill a real gap, and five years in; the numbers prove it,” said Neeleman. “We’re growing faster than anyone else in the industry with a product people genuinely love — and we’re doing it while keeping fares affordable. That’s what high-value, low-cost means.”

Birthday Promotion

To celebrate five years in the skies, Breeze is offering 45% off the base fare on new round-trip flights booked from May 26 through May 29, 2026, using promo code BIRTHDAY, valid for travel between August 11, 2026, and January 30, 2027.

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.

*45% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights with promo code BIRTHDAY. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at FlyBreeze.com or on the Breeze app from May 26, 2026, through May 29, 2026 (11:59 pm PT), for travel from August 11, 2026, through January 30, 2027. Promotion excludes travel on September 7, 2026; from November 19, 2026, through November 30, 2026; and from December 17, 2026, through January 5, 2027. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for the discount to be applied in full. The discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Promotion cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Offer not valid on group bookings. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 88 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing high-value, low-cost nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2026 and has been recognized as a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

Media Contact:

McKinnley Matson

corporatecommunications@flybreeze.com

(801) 436-3984

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