Keycard Named to Redpoint’s InfraRed 100 for Empowering Developers to Build and Adopt Autonomous Agents at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keycard, the provider of identity and access for AI agents, today announced it has been named to Redpoint Ventures’ 2026 InfraRed 100, an annual list recognizing ascendant private companies that are building the foundational infrastructure powering the next wave of AI innovation: https://www.redpoint.com/infrared/100/ .

“A world where agents are trusted to build, operate and improve software autonomously on our behalf is within reach. The challenge is that existing identity and access systems were never designed to govern autonomous software acting across applications, infrastructure and tools. Developers need runtime control over what agents can do on a per-task basis. That’s what unlocks trusted agent-native software,” said Ian Livingstone, co-founder and CEO of Keycard.





Autonomous agents are forcing a fundamental rethink of security and identity infrastructure. Unlike traditional software, agents dynamically reason, invoke tools, and take actions across applications, infrastructure, and data systems. As organizations adopt these systems, developers are increasingly forced into a tradeoff between autonomy, capability, and security: highly capable agents without controls introduce significant risk, while heavily restricted systems limit the usefulness of autonomy altogether. Existing identity and security models were built for humans and static workloads, not autonomous software operating in real time, leaving many organizations unable to safely deploy agents into production at scale.

Keycard’s platform, now in production, enables organizations to both build and adopt AI agents at scale, whether those are agents and tools they’ve built internally or adopted from third parties. It gives developers a way to securely build and deploy agents using drop-in SDKs, while allowing companies to adopt tools like Claude Code, Cursor, OpenAI Codex and OpenClaw without losing visibility or control. By identifying agents, enforcing task-scoped access at runtime, and maintaining a complete audit trail of every action, Keycard connects the agents companies build and buy into a single platform for governing autonomous software in production.

Keycard’s milestones:

October 2025: Keycard emerged from stealth with its identity and access platform for AI agents with $38 million in seed and Series A funding from Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures, Acrew Capital and others

November 2025: Keycard acquired Runebook to make it easy for enterprises to build and adopt trusted, MCP-powered AI agents

January 2026: Keycard was named one of the 10 cloud computing startups to watch in 2026 by CRN

February 2026: Keycard acquired Anchor.dev to unlock autonomous coding agents

March 2026: Keycard released Keycard for Coding Agents, runtime governance for autonomous coding agents

May 2026: Keycard was named one of the most innovative AI startups by CB Insights

May 2026: Keycard announced Keycard for Multi-Agent Apps, delegated access across agents, tools and apps





About Keycard

Keycard’s mission is to unlock the power of AI agents by giving developers and enterprises the foundations they need to build and adopt trusted agentic applications at scale. Its identity and access platform provides real-time, contextual guardrails, enabling the transition from static, human-driven workflows to machine-driven, autonomous, agentic applications. Keycard is a remote-first company and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures and Acrew Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.keycard.ai .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/308b0419-c272-42fe-8883-c4832e7ef7d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60b72893-e706-493b-acea-613561471c42