Clio and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Legal AI to the Public Sector

VANCOUVER, B.C. and RESTON, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clio , the global leader in legal AI, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Clio’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s modern legal technology available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

The partnership expands Public Sector access to Clio’s Intelligent Legal Work Platform and powerful legal AI, enabling Government legal teams to adopt a more scalable, secure and efficient approach to legal operations through Carahsoft’s established procurement channels. Clio provides technology designed for high-stakes legal environments, including Government legal departments, public counsel offices, regulatory agencies and justice-sector organizations where accountability, transparency and public trust are essential.

“The future of legal work will be defined by connected systems, verifiable legal sources and the ability to move with greater precision,” said Ronnie Gurion, COO at Clio. “Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we’re helping Government legal teams adopt technology built for the scale, complexity and standards their work demands.”

Clio’s legal AI platform is purpose-built for legal work. Pairing the platform with Carahsoft’s Public Sector expertise creates a clear path for Government agencies to move beyond legacy systems and adopt innovative approaches to legal operations. Together, the organizations support Public Sector legal teams with the expertise, guidance and enablement needed to confidently evaluate and adopt AI-driven technology within highly regulated environments.

Clio’s Intelligent Legal Work Platform enables legal professionals to centralize the legal lifecycle, from matter intake and case management to document review, court scheduling, secure communications and reporting. With an AI-powered platform specifically designed for legal environments, Government agencies can streamline routine analysis and decision-making while maintaining the strict oversight, accuracy and accountability required in Public Sector operations.

“Clio’s Intelligent Legal Work Platform helps teams streamline case management, document automation, billing and more,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “By automating routine tasks, the platform’s AI capabilities enable teams to improve efficiency and better manage caseloads. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Clio to deliver secure, AI-powered legal technology to the Public Sector.”

Clio’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Clio@carahsoft.com . Explore Clio’s solutions here .

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio’s Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security.

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI. Learn more at www.clio.com/enterprise .

Contact

Mesila Malltezi

Lead Communications Manager

mesila.malltezi@clio.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Legal and Courtroom Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .