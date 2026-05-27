FS8 Reaches Global Milestone, Opening Its 100th Studio Worldwide

AUSTIN, TX, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS8, the three-in-one fitness concept combining Pilates, Tone, and Yoga, has reached 100 studios worldwide — a milestone that speaks to the growing demand for intelligent, full-body training. To mark the moment, the brand will have a presence in the Hamptons this summer, opening its first-ever seasonal hub in the East End that signifies a broader push into experiential programming for 2026.

FS8 Canonsburg in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania is the official 100th location, joining three other studios opening in May 2026 in the United States: FS8 South Lake Union in Seattle, Washington; FS8 Stamford in Stamford, Connecticut; and FS8 Sea Girt in Sea Girt, New Jersey.

“Reaching 100 FS8 studios is a very exciting and profound moment for everyone who has been part of this amazing journey! We created a unique workout that our members absolutely love. Combining yoga, toning, and Pilates in one extraordinary workout has been a game changer for our members. Congratulations to our franchisees, trainers, and our members who helped us achieve this meaningful milestone that further validates how strong this brand has become,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of FIT House of Brands.

The openings mark FS8's ongoing U.S. expansion and commitment to offering a world-class movement experience to new communities. In five years, the brand has grown from one studio in Australia to 100 studios across 18 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific region.

“Our overall growth and success is a testament to the power of the FS8 brand that combines the better training method that challenges and raises the bar of the category's workout expectations,” added Dow. “We built FS8 around the belief that great fitness experiences should be intelligent, accessible, and community-oriented, and FS8 is really resonating in the markets we are aggressively expanding into.”

Alongside the 100th studio milestone, FS8’s inaugural ‘Summer House’ residency in the Hamptons will bring its signature blend of Pilates, resistance training, and yoga to one of the country's most sought-after summer destinations. Beginning Saturday, June 5, the studio will open its doors at 760 Montauk Highway in Water Mill, New York, offering daily classes and community-forward special events throughout the summer. FS8 Ambassadors Cristina Chan and Kassidy Cook will drop into lead select classes to further celebrate and spotlight FS8’s signature modality.

“FS8 has completely changed the way I think about training,” said Olympic Silver Medalist and FS8 Ambassador Kassidy Cook. “It's not just about working hard — it's about moving well, staying consistent, and showing up for yourself daily. To be part of this community as it hits 100 studios is really special. The lifted energy at every FS8 is unique and I can’t wait to celebrate FS8 and its growth.”

For more information on FS8, to find a studio near you, or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit fs8.com .

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of approximately 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

FS8 : FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

F45 Training : A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

VAURA Pilates : A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery : A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.