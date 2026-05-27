LJB Legal Selects Three River Parish Students for 2026 Scholarship Awards

LULING, La., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hahnville High School graduates and one Destrehan High School graduate have been named recipients of the 2026 LJB Legal Scholarship, a program established by local attorney Loyd J. Bourgeois to support students whose lives have been impacted by serious injury, illness, disability, or other major health challenges. This year’s scholarship recipients are Olivia Whitaker and Ryleigh Charpentier of Hahnville High School and Glorianne Bundick of Destrehan High School. Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship to help fund their college education.

The LJB Legal Scholarship was first introduced in 2024 and originally awarded to one graduating senior. In 2025, the program expanded to include one scholarship recipient from Hahnville High School and one from Destrehan High School. This year, the program grew again after the LJBLegal team was deeply moved by the quality and personal nature of the student essays submitted during the application process.

Applicants were asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay responding to the prompt, “How a Serious Injury or Health Challenge Has Impacted Me or Someone I Love.” According to Bourgeois, the submissions reflected resilience, compassion, and determination in the face of difficult circumstances.

“Our scholarship asks applicants to share deeply personal experiences about injury, disability, and perseverance,” said Bourgeois, founder of Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer. “This year, the essays were so powerful and inspiring that choosing just two winners felt impossible for our team. Then we realized, ‘Hey, we make the rules, let’s give three.’”

Whitaker plans to attend Nicholls State University to study kinesiology and pursue a career as a strength and conditioning coach. During high school, she participated in soccer, track, Beta Club, Interact Club, and swimming coaching while also competing in basketball, softball, and tennis.

Charpentier will attend Southeastern Louisiana University to major in nursing before pursuing a physician assistant degree at University of New Orleans. She graduated Magna Cum Laude, earned ACT Scholar honors, completed Medical Assistant certification training, and received an associate degree from River Parishes Community College while still in high school.

Bundick will attend Emory University to study business entrepreneurship and vocal music. She distinguished herself through academic achievement, music, theatre, and community service, graduating Summa Cum Laude and completing more than 200 volunteer hours.

The scholarship program was created to recognize students who have faced adversity while continuing to pursue educational and personal goals. Bourgeois said the firm remains committed to investing in the future of local students and supporting educational opportunities throughout the River Parishes community.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f044caba-f2e0-493d-be77-e7d2a8422a3d