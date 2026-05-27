Award-Winning Europa Village Wineries & Resort Announces Ticket Sales for 5th Annual Great Taste of Europa Wine & Food Festival

TEMECULA, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europa Village Wineries & Resort , the premier winery destination in Southern California’s Temecula Valley Wine Country – recently named 2025 Golden State Winery of the Year in California State Fair’s 2025 California Commercial Wine Competition – has announced that tickets are now officially on sale for its signature event, the 5th Annual Great Taste of Europa Wine & Food Festival . This year, the resort is elevating California’s largest European Wine and Food Festival into a full three-day celebration, transforming the event into a complete weekend getaway from Friday, September 18, through Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The centerpiece of the weekend remains the grand festival on Saturday, September 19, where guests are invited to explore over 50 exquisite wines, beers, and spirits alongside gourmet cuisine. This year’s event expands its horizons beyond the traditional flavors of Spain, Italy, and France to include a new array of wine and food selections from four additional European countries within the United Kingdom. Set against the rolling hills of the resort’s 45-acre estate, the festival features property-wide live entertainment, including a main music stage at Giardino del Cielo, which will be transformed into Crow's Nest Tavern.

“Each year, we strive to deepen the immersion for our guests, and for our fifth anniversary, we are transforming The Great Taste of Europa from a single-day event into a comprehensive weekend journey,” said Heather El Guindy, director of sales and events. “This expansion allows our community to celebrate diverse culinary traditions from around the world while continuing to showcase the award-winning wines and hospitality that define Europa Village.”

The festivities begin Friday evening with an artfully curated 12-course journey in the Vienza Garden, where each dish is inspired by a different European country. Following the grand festival on Saturday, the weekend concludes Sunday with a refined brunch at Bolero Restaurante, designed to evoke the charm of a slow European morning.

The Weekend Itinerary

Elevate your weekend by exploring the full progression of the three-day celebration. Each experience is designed to take you on a curated journey through the finest traditions of Europe.

Friday, September 18 – Friday Night VIP Dinner (6:00 pm – 9:00 pm) A curated 12-course journey in the Vienza Garden, where each dish is inspired by a different European country. This exclusive multi-course experience is paired with three glasses of wine to set the tone for the weekend.

(6:00 pm – 9:00 pm) Saturday, September 19 – The Great Taste of Europa Festival (11:00 am – 4:00 pm | VIP early entry at 10:00 am) Explore over 50 wines, beers, and spirits alongside gourmet food and live entertainment spanning all three winery properties. This year features expanded offerings from the United Kingdom and a unique transformation of Giardino del Cielo into Crow’s Nest Tavern, the main stage for entertainment and spirit, beer and wine tastings.

(11:00 am – 4:00 pm | VIP early entry at 10:00 am) Sunday, September 20 – Sunday Brunch at Bolero Restaurante (9:00 am – 1:00 pm) Conclude your weekend with a refined and leisurely brunch at Bolero Restaurante designed to evoke the charm of a slow European morning – the perfect opportunity to unwind and savor the final moments of an unforgettable gastronomic journey.





(9:00 am – 1:00 pm)

Elevate Your Experience: Hotel & Weekend Packages

For guests looking to fully immerse themselves in the European lifestyle, Europa Village is offering a range of ticket types, an exclusive hotel package and multi-day passes to elevate the weekend festivities:

Great Taste of Europa Tickets General Admission Presale: $179 per person | Regular: $229 per person Includes food and alcohol samples, souvenir logo glass, and entertainment. General Admission: Four-Pack Tickets Presale: $649 | Regular: $849 Includes four General Admission tickets VIP Admission Regular: $329 per person | Wine Club Members: $296.10 Includes all general admission benefits, along with early entry to the Great Taste of Europa Festival on Saturday at 10 am, a brunch welcome reception, priority parking, exclusive access to a VIP Gin Parlor & Lounge at Vienza, and a special welcome gift. Two-Day VIP Admission $479 per person | $383.20 Da Vinci | $431.10 Wine Club Members Includes access to the Friday Night VIP Dinner and one VIP Ticket to the Great Taste of Europa Festival Friday Night VIP Dinner $199 per person | $179.10 Wine Club Members Sunday Brunch at Bolero Restaurante $69 per person | $62.10 Wine Club Members Designated Driver: $89 per person Includes non-alcoholic beverages. Gates open for the Great Taste of Europa Festival at 11 am.

Hotel Package: Ultimate Hotel Package ($2,199) : The definitive weekend experience including a two-night stay (Friday & Saturday) at Europa Village, two tickets to the exclusive Friday Night VIP Dinner, two VIP tickets to Saturday’s Great Taste of Europa Festival, and two tickets to the Sunday Brunch at Bolero Restaurante.







Tickets are available for purchase now here . Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

About Europa Village Wineries & Resort

Europa Village is a multi-winery resort in the heart of Temecula Wine Country, inspired by the charm and character of old-world Europe. Nestled on 45 acres of rolling vineyards, this immersive destination brings the villages of Spain, France, and Italy to life through unique wines, delicious cuisine, unforgettable experiences, and European-style hospitality. Discover bold flavors at Bolero, tranquility at C’est la Vie, and rustic beauty at Vienza - all in one enchanting location. Whether you’re sipping estate-grown wines, relaxing in a private casita, or exploring every quaint corner, Europa Village invites you to write your own story, one glass at a time.

MEDIA CONTACT:

J/PR

europavillage@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b110a5e-52f3-4741-b9e5-455666858d3f