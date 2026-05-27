Deep Isolation Reaches Over 100 Issued Patents, Strengthening Global Leadership in Nuclear Waste Disposal Innovation

BERKELEY, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced that it has reached more than 100 issued patents worldwide, marking a major milestone in the Company’s effort to develop safe, scalable and cost-effective solutions for the permanent disposal of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste.
This achievement reflects Deep Isolation’s strategy to build an integrated intellectual property footprint that protects every stage of the nuclear waste disposal lifecycle. Collectively, the patent portfolio is designed to support an end-to-end disposal ecosystem, including repository architecture, advanced methods for geologic site characterization, canister and packaging systems, emplacement and retrieval technologies, and closure and repository monitoring systems.
“Our patent portfolio reflects a decade of scientific research, engineering development and operational planning focused on solving one of the nuclear industry’s most critical challenges,” said Rod Baltzer, CEO of Deep Isolation. “Surpassing 100 issued patents demonstrates the depth and breadth of our innovation strategy and reinforces our commitment to delivering practical disposal solutions.”
Deep Isolation’s patents support its directional drilling-based disposal technology, which is designed to isolate nuclear waste deep underground in horizontal, slanted, or vertical borehole repositories. The portfolio also includes technologies related to the Company’s Universal Canister System (UCS), a unique packaging platform engineered to support integrated storage, transportation and disposal for waste from advanced reactor and recycling technologies as well as spent nuclear fuel from the existing light water reactor fleet. Deep Isolation’s intellectual property includes patents and applications across major nuclear markets including North America, Europe and Asia.
The milestone comes as governments and advanced reactor developers increasingly prioritize long-term waste management strategies alongside nuclear deployment plans. As interest in nuclear energy continues to grow globally, Deep Isolation and its supply chain partners stand ready to support energy generators with IP embedded in a safe, scalable, licensing-ready disposal solution.
“Deep Isolation has developed a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio in advanced nuclear waste management,” said Eric Knox, Vice President of Strategic Development at Amentum. “Their portfolio is supported by detailed engineering, prototyping, testing and supply-chain capabilities – which is why we are excited about working with other supply chain partners to deliver a full-scale, at-depth Commercial Pilot for Deep Isolation’s solution at Cameron, Texas.”
About Deep Isolation
Deep Isolation is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. When commercialized, Deep Isolation’s solution will offer a unique solution to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With over 100 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology is being designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste from legacy and advanced reactors across storage, transportation, and eventual disposal. In January 2026, Deep Isolation launched a full-scale, at-depth deep borehole Commercialization Pilot for its solution at Cameron, Texas, in collaboration with the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), NAC International, and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions.
For more information, visit: https://www.deepisolation.com
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, objectives and expectations for our business, the future growth of our business and the nuclear energy and nuclear waste disposal industries as a whole, and future benefits expected to arise from our strategic partnerships. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of words and phrases or statements such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s belief and assumptions, including current expectations and projections about future events and trends, and on information currently available to management.
Forward-looking statements in this or any other news release are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are subject to a number of factors, including, among others: the failure of a market to develop for our deep borehole disposal solutions as quickly as we expect or at all; a failure of demand for our solution to develop sufficiently; regulatory and legal developments, including issues relating to obtaining regulatory approvals or permissions on the timelines we expect or at all; our lack of profitability; delays or failure in our initiative to complete a full-scale, at-depth demonstration of our Universal Canister System and our deep borehole solution; our failure to enter into contracts with customers or, once we do enter into contracts, to continue such contractual relationships or to receive new contract awards; our dependency on governmental contracts and awards and our ability to finalize negotiations on same; our failure to manage our growth effectively or to execute our business plan; our failure to sustain and expand relationships with governmental entities and strategic partners; a failure in the assumptions or analyses we have used in supporting forecasts or plans; our inability to commercialize our products at scale; the development or deployment of other technologies or solutions supplanting or competing with our technologies; challenges to our intellectual property; failures to protect, maintain, enforce, and enhance our intellectual property, and claims by others of intellectual property infringement; political and public perceptions of nuclear energy, including perceptions as to accidents or other high-profile events involving nuclear power facilities or radioactive materials; our liquidity and ability to raise capital; any inability to control operating and project costs and project delays or other project-related problems; security (including cybersecurity) breaches or disruptions; geopolitical, macroeconomic, domestic events or crises, including supply chain disruptions and other risks and uncertainties outside of our control; weather and effects of climate change; and litigation or legal proceedings that may be brought against us.
The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of all the factors that may cause any forward-looking statements to prove inaccurate or our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and forecasts. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.
Additional information concerning the factors above and other factors will be found in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the sections titled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and the quarter ending March 31, 2026, respectively, as filed with the SEC, our Form S-1, originally filed August 18, 2025 and subsequently amended, our Proxy Statement for our 2026 Annual Meeting as filed on April 29, 2026, and in filings with the SEC that will be made in the future.
The Company’s SEC filings are available free of charge at www.sec.gov or upon written request to Deep Isolation at InvestorRelations@deepisolation.com or CorpSec@deepisolation.com.