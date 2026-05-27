Deep Isolation Reaches Over 100 Issued Patents, Strengthening Global Leadership in Nuclear Waste Disposal Innovation

BERKELEY, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced that it has reached more than 100 issued patents worldwide, marking a major milestone in the Company’s effort to develop safe, scalable and cost-effective solutions for the permanent disposal of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste.

This achievement reflects Deep Isolation’s strategy to build an integrated intellectual property footprint that protects every stage of the nuclear waste disposal lifecycle. Collectively, the patent portfolio is designed to support an end-to-end disposal ecosystem, including repository architecture, advanced methods for geologic site characterization, canister and packaging systems, emplacement and retrieval technologies, and closure and repository monitoring systems.

“Our patent portfolio reflects a decade of scientific research, engineering development and operational planning focused on solving one of the nuclear industry’s most critical challenges,” said Rod Baltzer, CEO of Deep Isolation. “Surpassing 100 issued patents demonstrates the depth and breadth of our innovation strategy and reinforces our commitment to delivering practical disposal solutions.”

Deep Isolation’s patents support its directional drilling-based disposal technology, which is designed to isolate nuclear waste deep underground in horizontal, slanted, or vertical borehole repositories. The portfolio also includes technologies related to the Company’s Universal Canister System (UCS), a unique packaging platform engineered to support integrated storage, transportation and disposal for waste from advanced reactor and recycling technologies as well as spent nuclear fuel from the existing light water reactor fleet. Deep Isolation’s intellectual property includes patents and applications across major nuclear markets including North America, Europe and Asia.

The milestone comes as governments and advanced reactor developers increasingly prioritize long-term waste management strategies alongside nuclear deployment plans. As interest in nuclear energy continues to grow globally, Deep Isolation and its supply chain partners stand ready to support energy generators with IP embedded in a safe, scalable, licensing-ready disposal solution.

“Deep Isolation has developed a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio in advanced nuclear waste management,” said Eric Knox, Vice President of Strategic Development at Amentum. “Their portfolio is supported by detailed engineering, prototyping, testing and supply-chain capabilities – which is why we are excited about working with other supply chain partners to deliver a full-scale, at-depth Commercial Pilot for Deep Isolation’s solution at Cameron, Texas.”

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. When commercialized, Deep Isolation’s solution will offer a unique solution to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With over 100 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology is being designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste from legacy and advanced reactors across storage, transportation, and eventual disposal. In January 2026, Deep Isolation launched a full-scale, at-depth deep borehole Commercialization Pilot for its solution at Cameron, Texas, in collaboration with the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), NAC International, and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.deepisolation.com

Media Contact:

Sophie McCallum

media@deepisolation.com



Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey

InvestorRelations@deepisolation.com



Forward-Looking Statements