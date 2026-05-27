Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Paris, May 27, 2026, 6:30 p.m., Tonner Drones (the “Company”) announces the convening of its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting to approve the accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.

The shareholders of TONNER DRONES are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., at the offices of Lexelians, located at 11 Avenue de l’Opéra, 75001 Paris.

A notice of convocation to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. This notice can be viewed on the TONNER DRONES website (https://www.tonnerdrones.com/shareholders-general-meetings/).

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting, including a brief explanation of the proposed resolutions, are available today on the company's website.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to accelerate growth and deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

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