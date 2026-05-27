IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 21 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from May 18th to May 22nd 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/05/2026FR00102591506 250156,0471XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/05/2026FR0010259150 750153,2719CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/05/2026FR00102591505 000157,2830XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/05/2026FR0010259150 612157,3580XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/05/2026FR00102591504 000160,1990XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/05/2026FR00102591503 000161,0347XPAR
   TOTAL19 612157,9067 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 21_2026
GlobeNewswire

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