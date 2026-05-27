IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 21 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from May 18th to May 22nd 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|6 250
|156,0471
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|750
|153,2719
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 000
|157,2830
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|612
|157,3580
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 000
|160,1990
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|161,0347
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|19 612
|157,9067
Attachment