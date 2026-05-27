

LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruntle has crossed $104,000 raised in its active presale, with the project's capybara-themed exhaustion narrative landing at a moment when the meme coin market is doing a convincing impression of someone sitting in mud. SHIB is trading near $0.0000056 and has not managed to reclaim $0.0000070 all month. The Altcoin Season Index sits at 35 out of 100. Bitcoin dominance is holding at 60.3%. None of that is the backdrop meme coin bulls were hoping for, but it is the backdrop that makes the question of what the best low cap crypto 2026 looks like worth asking with some precision, as Gruntle leads the narrative.

Crypto News: SHIB Is Fading and Meme Season Is Officially on Hold

The numbers around Shiba Inu in 2026 are not catastrophic, but they are not building a case either. According to Cryptopolitan's May 2026 price analysis, SHIB has declined around 54% over the past twelve months and is currently trading below its 200-day moving average, which has been falling since November 2025. The token sits approximately 93% below its October 2021 all-time high of $0.000088, and recent attempts to push above $0.000006693 have been rejected without follow-through. Volume across the meme coin market is declining, and IndexBox's May 2026 SHIB analysis summarises the structural problem plainly: recognition alone no longer guarantees price performance.

The broader meme coin market is in a similar holding pattern. With BTC dominance at 60.3% and the Altcoin Season Index well inside Bitcoin Season territory, capital is not rotating broadly into speculative assets. The rotation that is happening is selective - AI protocols, infrastructure tokens, a handful of high-conviction narrative plays. Meme coins as a category are waiting rather than moving. That waiting period is, historically, when the better entries in the next cycle tend to get made.

Crypto News: Why Gruntle Is Getting Attention As a Low Cap Entry

Here is the number that makes the best low cap crypto 2026 conversation interesting when it comes to Gruntle. At a presale price of $0.000625 and a total supply of 5 billion tokens, the fully diluted market cap at the current round price sits at approximately $3.1 million. SHIB, trading at $0.0000056 with its circulating supply, carries a market cap north of $3 billion. That is not a comparison intended to suggest equivalent trajectories. It is a statement about where the asymmetric entry point currently sits in the meme coin space, and it is why Gruntle's presale has crossed $104,000 raised while the established names are consolidating sideways.

The project's presale intake terminal accepts ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and card payments, and Hibernation Staking gives holders a variable yield structure while they wait for listing. The tokenomics are built around a few defined allocations: the Doomsday Vault holds 25% of the 5 billion total supply for ecosystem growth and future exchange ambitions, the Deep Mud Reserve accounts for 20% as a buyback and burn reserve, the Scavenger Fund handles operations, and the Mud Pit covers liquidity. The CredShields audit, published May 13, 2026, confirms the contract structure. The confirmed listing price is $0.000713 - published and verifiable before entry.

What the project is actually selling is the identity. Gruntle presents itself as The Doomsday Token and the final refuge for the permanently exhausted. In a market where SHIB has spent months failing to reclaim resistance and meme season is officially on hold, the pitch does not need to work hard. The exhausted retail participant already knows who it is aimed at. The presale is open at gruntle.io.

Contact Details:

Alex Dillon

marketing@protocolpr.io

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