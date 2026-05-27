Pace-O-Matic Presents Integrity Award to Danny Frank, Executive Director of the Amusement and Music Operators Association of New York

Duluth, GA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic and its founder, Michael Pace, have presented their signature Integrity Award to Danny Frank, Executive Director of the Amusement and Music Operators Association of New York (AMOA-NY)

Danny Frank is not only the executive director of the New York AMOA, but he is also a dedicated champion of the amusement industry. In his role, he has set the example for advocacy with integrity – holding our politicians and our peers accountable. Something that is often easier said than done.

“In his role as Executive Director, Danny Frank has worked hard to defend the organization and the industry against bad public policy,” said Michael Pace, founder of Pace-O-Matic. “He has been a steadfast advocate for our amusement operators and works to support policy measures that will ensure the growth of the coin-op industry here in New York and beyond.”

The Integrity Award recognizes individuals in the amusement industry or related fields who exemplify the highest standards of integrity. Recipients are those who consistently demonstrate honesty, fairness, and ethical conduct in all aspects of their professional endeavors. The mission of the award is to recognize not just what one achieves but how they achieve it.

“Thank you, Michael and Karmin Pace, for this wonderful honor, what a true surprise,” said Danny Frank. “It is humbling to be included along with the past honorees for this award, and I thank you for sharing this with me tonight at our annual gala.”

The award was presented to Frank at the 2026 AMOA-NY Annual Gala in New York City. This is the fifth Integrity Award that has been presented by the company. Previous recipients include Larry Hilimire of Stanton Automatics in New York, The Honorable Tom Walters, former legislator in Wyoming, Paul Goldean, President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic, and Marty Glazman, amusement industry legend.

Mark Twain once famously said, “If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything.” The Integrity Award is intended to celebrate those who live by this example. The award is embodied in a stunning piece of hand-blown glass art, featuring a clear, luminous structure with intricate layers and varying colors. Every award is a unique art piece, and no two are alike.

About Pace-O-Matic

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of skill games in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company has been innovating in the gaming industry since 2000, delivering engaging and legally compliant entertainment solutions for bars, restaurants, fraternal clubs, and small businesses. With a focus on skill, technology, and integrity, Pace-O-Matic continues to set the standard for skill games, recently launching its Integrity Award and “Winning Integrity” campaigns. For more information, visit www.paceomatic.com.

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