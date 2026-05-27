Industrial AI Provider Protex AI Launches New Certification to Empower Safety Leaders with Privacy-First Safety AI

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protex AI, a leading enterprise industrial AI provider, has announced the launch of its latest educational initiative: The AI-Ready EHS Leader Certification. This innovative online course is tailored for Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) professionals eager to master safety AI technologies while promoting a people-first workplace culture.

Arianna Howard - EHS Technology Consultant

As industrial enterprises increasingly adopt advanced technologies, the role of safety leaders is evolving. Protex AI's new certification aims to bridge the gap between complex AI capabilities and practical EHS management.

The program is led by Arianna Howard, EHS Technology Consultant and Co-Founder of Syncra Group, who brings extensive experience in operational EHS roles and technology consulting. Her expertise spans helping organizations from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies navigate AI adoption challenges such as governance, change management, and team building.

The certification program focuses on using safety AI as a supportive tool to protect frontline workers, shifting the industry narrative away from traditional employee surveillance.

The curriculum includes four core modules:

Demystifying Safety AI: Understanding computer vision and machine learning as they apply to hazard identification in industrial environments.

Proactive Risk Management: Shifting from lagging incident data to AI-driven leading indicators to prevent injuries before they occur.

Privacy-First AI Ethics: Implementing data anonymization and privacy practices to ensure safety AI builds trust with the frontline workforce, not suspicion.

Safety Tech Change Management: Driving cultural adoption and integrating safety AI into existing enterprise EHS management systems.

"Safety AI shouldn't be about watching people; it should be about protecting them," said Dan Hobbs, CEO at Protex AI. "As an industrial AI provider, we see firsthand how technology can elevate a business. With this certification, we are giving EHS leaders the exact blueprint they need to deploy safety AI ethically and effectively. This is about giving safety teams a digital assistant that helps eliminate risks, while respecting and supporting the workforce every step of the way."

Upon completion, participants earn the AI-Ready EHS Leader Designation, certifying their ability to lead modern, privacy-respecting safety tech initiatives.

Enrollment is now open, and EHS managers, safety directors, and enterprise risk executives can register for free at https://learn.protex.ai/course/the-ai-ready-ehs-leader-certification.

About Protex AI

At Protex AI, we're building a safer, smarter industrial workplace with an intelligent operating system that redefines how facilities operate. Our AI-powered technology is enabling businesses to gain greater visibility of unsafe behaviours in their facilities. The privacy-preserving platform plugs into existing CCTV infrastructure and uses its computer vision technologies to capture unsafe events autonomously in settings such as warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

Press Inquiries

Dave Rowland

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https://www.protex.ai/

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