DCHFA Appoints Shelynda Burney Brown as Senior Vice President of Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Development

Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) announces the appointment of Shelynda Burney Brown, as Senior Vice President of Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Development. A highly respected affordable housing and community development leader, Burney Brown brings more than 25 years of experience advancing complex real estate development and equitable neighborhood investment initiatives across the Mid-Atlantic region.

In her new role, Burney Brown will oversee DCHFA’s multifamily lending portfolio and lead strategic neighborhood development efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities, strengthen communities, and foster inclusive economic growth throughout the District.

“Shelynda’s deep expertise, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to equitable development make her an exceptional addition to our executive team,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO of DCHFA. “Her proven ability to structure impactful partnerships and deliver high-quality affordable housing aligns perfectly with DCHFA’s mission to invest in thriving neighborhoods and create pathways to opportunity for District residents.”

Burney Brown joins DCHFA from Enterprise Community Development, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit affordable housing developers, where she most recently served as Vice President of Real Estate Development. In that capacity, she led high-performing teams and advanced strategic business development, acquisitions, and redevelopment initiatives. Her portfolio included the successful management of more than 4,200 housing units representing over $950 million in development costs.

Recognized for her collaborative leadership style, Burney Brown has extensive expertise in financing affordable housing, including Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), HUD programs, tax-exempt bond financing, and housing trust funds administered across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Her work has consistently focused on delivering high-quality housing solutions that strengthen neighborhoods and expand access to opportunity for underserved communities.

“I am honored to join DCHFA and contribute to its vital mission,” said Burney Brown. “Affordable housing is foundational to thriving communities, and I look forward to working alongside partners across the District to expand equitable development and create lasting impact for residents.”

A committed civic and industry leader, Burney Brown is active in several professional and community organizations, including the Urban Land Institute (ULI), African American Real Estate Professionals (AAREP), Women of Color in Community Development (WCCD), Real Estate Executive Council (REEC), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Jack and Jill of America.

Burney Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. She also earned a Certificate in Project Management from Georgetown University Continuing Education and completed the NeighborWorks Achieving Excellence Program through Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for more than 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation

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