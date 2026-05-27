New York, USA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Poised for Significant Growth at a CAGR of 13.2% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036), as Next-Generation Therapies Enter Late-Stage Development | DelveInsight

The glioblastoma multiforme market is expected to witness a significant positive shift owing to the positive outcomes of several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Avita Biomedical and TAE Life Sciences (AV-GBM-1), Orbus Therapeutics (Eflornithine), Chimerix (Dordaviprone), Laminar Pharma (LAM561), Kazia Therapeutics (Paxalisib), Precision NeuroMed (IL13-PE38), Imvax (IGV-001), and others.

Recently published Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, glioblastoma multiforme emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Summary

The market size for glioblastoma multiforme was found to be USD 900 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest glioblastoma multiforme treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total number of incident cases of GBM in the 7MM was nearly 38,000 cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period.

cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period. Key glioblastoma multiforme companies, including Avita Biomedical, TAE Life Sciences, Orbus Therapeutics, Chimerix, Laminar Pharma, Kazia Therapeutics, Precision NeuroMed, Imvax, Tilray, Medicinna Therapeutics, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Enterome, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Vigeo Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Immunomic Therapeutics, and others, are actively working on innovative glioblastoma multiforme drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative glioblastoma multiforme drugs. Some of the key glioblastoma multiforme therapies in clinical trials include AV-GBM-1, Eflornithine, Dordaviprone (ONC201), LAM561, Paxalisib, IL13-PE38, IGV-001, TN-TC11G, Bizaxofusp, Berubicin, EO2401, DCVax-L, VT1021, VBI-1901, ITI-1000 , and others. These novel glioblastoma multiforme therapies are anticipated to enter the glioblastoma multiforme market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others. These novel glioblastoma multiforme therapies are anticipated to enter the glioblastoma multiforme market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Among the current therapies for glioma, Optune ± TMZ captured the highest revenue in 2025 in the United States.

Discover the future of glioblastoma therapeutics @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/glioblastoma-multiforme-gbm-market





Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market

Rising Incidence of GBM: The increasing incidence of primary malignant brain tumors worldwide is expanding the patient pool for GBM therapies. In 2025, the 7MM had approximately 38K incident cases of GBM. These are expected to rise due to the growing incident population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026−2036).

The increasing incidence of primary malignant brain tumors worldwide is expanding the patient pool for GBM therapies. In 2025, the 7MM had approximately incident cases of GBM. These are expected to rise due to the growing incident population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026−2036). Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Innovations in imaging technologies such as MRI, molecular diagnostics, and genomic profiling are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of GBM. Enhanced diagnostic precision helps physicians tailor treatment strategies, boosting the adoption of advanced therapeutics and personalized medicine approaches.

Innovations in imaging technologies such as MRI, molecular diagnostics, and genomic profiling are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of GBM. Enhanced diagnostic precision helps physicians tailor treatment strategies, boosting the adoption of advanced therapeutics and personalized medicine approaches. Growing Focus on Targeted and Personalized Therapies: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and gene-based treatments for GBM. Personalized treatment approaches based on molecular biomarkers are improving therapeutic outcomes and expanding the commercial potential of novel drugs in the market.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and gene-based treatments for GBM. Personalized treatment approaches based on molecular biomarkers are improving therapeutic outcomes and expanding the commercial potential of novel drugs in the market. Expanding Pipeline of Novel Therapeutics: The GBM market is witnessing a robust pipeline of emerging therapies aimed at overcoming treatment resistance and improving survival outcomes. Several therapies such as AV-GBM-1 (Avita Biomedical and TAE Life Sciences), Eflornithine (Orbus Therapeutics), Dordaviprone (ONC201) (Chimerix), LAM561 (Laminar Pharma), Paxalisib (Kazia Therapeutics), IL13-PE38 (Precision NeuroMed), IGV-001 (Imvax), TN-TC11G (Tilray), Bizaxofusp ([MDNA55] Medicinna Therapeutics), Berubicin (CNS Pharmaceuticals), EO2401 (Enterome), DCVax-L (Northwest Biotherapeutics), VT1021 (Vigeo Therapeutics), VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), ITI-1000 (Immunomic Therapeutics), and others, are currently in different stages of development.

As per Aparna Thakur, an oncology expert at DelveInsight, the encouraging results have sparked hope for GBM immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors, CAR T cells, oncolytic virotherapy, and vaccines, with ongoing studies exploring combinations to enhance efficacy and reduce side effects.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Analysis

Current treatment strategies for glioblastoma multiforme primarily involve surgical resection followed by radiation therapy and chemotherapy, with neo-adjuvant approaches sometimes incorporated.

Despite these interventions, the prognosis remains poor, with the 5-year survival rate staying below 10%. In cases of recurrence, only a limited proportion of patients are eligible for repeat surgery because of the associated morbidity risks.

Alternative management options for recurrent GBM include re-irradiation, chemotherapy, anti-angiogenic therapies such as Bevacizumab, tumor-treating fields, and participation in clinical trials.

Several approved therapies are currently available for GBM management, including Optune Gio from Novocure for newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM, AVASTIN from Genentech for recurrent GBM in the US and both recurrent and newly diagnosed GBM in Japan, TEMODAR from Merck, and DELYTACT from Daiichi Sankyo for malignant glioma, among others.

from Novocure for newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM, from Genentech for recurrent GBM in the US and both recurrent and newly diagnosed GBM in Japan, from Merck, and from Daiichi Sankyo for malignant glioma, among others. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that cannabidiol may exert anti-tumor and neuroprotective activities in glioma models. Although certain CBD-based candidates have received orphan drug designation for glioblastoma, no CBD therapy has yet obtained FDA approval for this indication, and Epidiolex continues to be approved only for specific rare epilepsy disorders.

The GBM treatment landscape is highly active, with numerous companies advancing investigational therapies. Emerging candidates for newly diagnosed GBM include Laminar Pharma’s LAM561, Kazia Therapeutics’s Paxalisib, Precision NeuroMed’s IL13-PE38, Imvax’s IGV-001, therapies from AIVITA Biomedical and TAE Life Sciences (AV-GBM-1) , as well as Tilray’s TN-TC11G .

, as well as . For recurrent GBM (rGBM), several investigational assets are also under evaluation, including Medicenna Therapeutics’ MDNA55, CNS Pharmaceuticals’ Berubicin, Enterome’s EO2401 in combination with nivolumab with or without bevacizumab, Sapience Therapeutics’ ST101, Plus Therapeutics’ Rhenium Obisbemeda, Oblato’s OKN-007, and Vigeo Therapeutics’ VT1021.

in combination with nivolumab with or without bevacizumab, VT1021. Additionally, multiple cancer vaccines targeting both first-line and later-line GBM settings are progressing through clinical development. Prominent examples include Northwest Biotherapeutics’s DCVax-L, VBI Vaccines’s VBI-1901, TVAX Biomedical’s AV-GBM-1, and Immunomic Therapeutics’s ITI-1000.

Learn more about the upcoming glioblastoma therapies @ Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

Glioblastoma Multiforme Competitive Landscape

Some of the GBM drugs under development include AV-GBM-1 (Avita Biomedical and TAE Life Sciences), Eflornithine (Orbus Therapeutics), Dordaviprone (ONC201) (Chimerix), LAM561 (Laminar Pharma), Paxalisib (Kazia Therapeutics), IL13-PE38 (Precision NeuroMed), IGV-001 (Imvax), TN-TC11G (Tilray), Bizaxofusp ([MDNA55] Medicinna Therapeutics), Berubicin (CNS Pharmaceuticals), EO2401 (Enterome), DCVax-L (Northwest Biotherapeutics), VT1021 (Vigeo Therapeutics), VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), ITI-1000 (Immunomic Therapeutics), and others.

Aivita Biomedical and TAE Life Sciences’ AV-GBM-1 is a personalized dendritic cell–based immunotherapy being developed by AIVITA Biomedical to induce a patient-specific immune response against glioblastoma. The therapy utilizes autologous dendritic cells loaded with multiple tumor-associated antigens obtained from the patient’s own glioblastoma tumor-initiating cells, aiming to stimulate broad antitumor immune activity. Delivered through a series of subcutaneous injections, AV-GBM-1 is currently under investigation as an add-on to standard-of-care therapy for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM).

Orbus Therapeutics’ Eflornithine, also known as α-difluoromethylornithine (DFMO), is an irreversible inhibitor of ornithine decarboxylase, an enzyme essential for polyamine biosynthesis that contributes to tumor growth and survival. Unlike multi-targeted kinase inhibitors, eflornithine acts selectively on a single enzymatic pathway and has shown potential to inhibit tumor progression while improving the effectiveness of cytotoxic treatments in preclinical studies, including those involving high-grade gliomas.

Laminar Pharma’s LAM561 is an orally administered synthetic oleic acid derivative and currently the most advanced product in development within its pipeline. The therapy has received both the Orphan Drug designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for recurrent glioblastoma. At present, LAM561 is being studied in the Phase III CLINGLIO trial in combination with radiotherapy and temozolomide for adults with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, with commercialization anticipated by 2027.

The anticipated launch of these emerging glioblastoma multiforme therapies are poised to transform the glioblastoma multiforme market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge glioblastoma multiforme therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the glioblastoma multiforme market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about who are the leading companies in GBM, visit @ Glioblastoma Multiforme Medication

Recent Developments in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market

In December 2025, Black Diamond Therapeutics announced its plans for a randomized Phase II trial of silevertinib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma in the first half of 2026.

announced its plans for a randomized Phase II trial of silevertinib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma in the first half of 2026. In October 2025, Transpire Bio announced that the US FDA had granted ODD to TRB-ONC1 for the treatment of glioblastoma, and the company had planned to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in 2025.

announced that the US FDA had granted ODD to TRB-ONC1 for the treatment of glioblastoma, and the company had planned to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in 2025. In November 2025, CNS Pharmaceuticals advanced its Phase 3 trial of berzosertib for recurrent GBM, with early efficacy signals in combination regimens.

advanced its Phase 3 trial of berzosertib for recurrent GBM, with early efficacy signals in combination regimens. In October 2025, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to MT-125, a novel NMII inhibitor being evaluated in glioblastoma, with the ongoing Phase I/II STAR-GBM trial expected to be completed in 2026.

What is Glioblastoma Multiforme?

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and common form of malignant primary brain tumor in adults, originating from astrocytes, the supportive cells of the central nervous system. Classified as a Grade IV astrocytoma by the World Health Organization, GBM is characterized by rapid growth, extensive infiltration into surrounding brain tissue, and high resistance to conventional therapies. Patients commonly present with symptoms such as persistent headaches, seizures, memory loss, cognitive decline, and neurological deficits, depending on the tumor location. Despite advances in treatment approaches, including surgical resection, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and emerging immunotherapies, the prognosis for GBM remains poor due to its highly invasive nature and frequent recurrence.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Segmentation

The glioblastoma multiforme epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current V patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The total number of cases of Primary GBM was found to be higher than Secondary GBM in the United States and was estimated to be nearly 14,000 in 2025.

The glioblastoma multiforme market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of GBM

Gender-specific Incident Cases of GBM

Type-specific Incident Cases of GBM

Incident Cases based on Primary Site of GBM

Age-specific Incident Cases of GBM

Incident Cases based on Histologic Classification of GBM

Unmethylation of the MGMT Gene Promoter Cases

BRAF V600E Mutation Cases in GBM

Line-wise Treated Pool of GBM

Download the report to understand the most promising GBM drugs in pipeline @ Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Options

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Glioblastoma Multiforme Market CAGR 13.2% Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size in 2025 USD 900 Million Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Companies Avita Biomedical, TAE Life Sciences, Orbus Therapeutics, Chimerix, Laminar Pharma, Kazia Therapeutics, Precision NeuroMed, Imvax, Tilray, Medicinna Therapeutics, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Enterome, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Vigeo Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Immunomic Therapeutics, Novocure, Roche, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Bayer, and others Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies AV-GBM-1, Eflornithine, Dordaviprone (ONC201), LAM561, Paxalisib, IL13-PE38, IGV-001, TN-TC11G, Bizaxofusp, Berubicin, EO2401, DCVax-L, VT1021, VBI-1901, ITI-1000, OPTUNE GIO, AVASTIN, TEMODAR/TEMODAL, DELYTACT, TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, STIVARGA, and others

Scope of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report

Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutic Assessment: Glioblastoma Multiforme current marketed and emerging therapies

Glioblastoma Multiforme current marketed and emerging therapies Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Glioblastoma Multiforme Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Glioblastoma Multiforme Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about novel mechanisms in GBM treatment @ Glioblastoma Multiforme Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Key Insights 2 Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 GBM Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of GBM by Therapies in 2025 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of GBM by Therapies in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview: GBM 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of GBM 7.3 Glioblastoma Types 7.4 Symptoms 7.5 Causes 7.6 Pathophysiology 7.7 Inheritance of GBM 7.8 Molecular Classification 7.9 Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of GBM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of GBM in the 7MM 9.4 The US 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of GBM in the US 9.4.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of GBM in the US 9.4.3 Type-specific Incident Cases of GBM in the US 9.4.4 Incident Cases based on Primary Site of GBM in the US 9.4.5 Age-specific Incident Cases of GBM in the US 9.4.6 Incident Cases based on Histologic Classification of GBM in the US 9.4.7 Unmethylation of the MGMT Gene Promoter Cases in the US 9.4.8 BRAF V600E Mutation Cases in GBM in the US 9.4.9 Line-wise Treated Pool of GBM in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of GBM 11 Key Endpoints 12 Marketed Glioblastoma Multiforme Drugs 12.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Therapies 12.2 AVASTIN (bevacizumab): Roche (Genentech) 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.3 TEMODAR/TEMODAL (temozolomide): Merck 12.4 DELYTACT (teserpaturev/G47∆): Daiichi Sankyo 12.5 TAFINLAR/FINLEE (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib): Novartis 12.6 OPTUNE GIO: Novocure 12.7 STIVARGA (regorafenib): Bayer 13 Emerging Glioblastoma Multiforme Drugs 13.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies 13.2 AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical and TAE Life Sciences 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.3 Clinical Development 13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.3 DB107 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec-flucytosine): Denovo Biopharma 13.5 Eflornithine: Orbus Therapeutics 13.7 LAM561 (2-OHOA): Laminar Pharmaceuticals 13.8 VT1021: Vigeo Therapeutics 13.9 VERZENIO (abemaciclib, LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company 13.10 PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib): Incyte Corporation 13.11 Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics 13.12 BMX-001: BioMimetix 13.13 Bizaxofusp (MDNA55): Medicenna Therapeutics 13.14 ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics 13.15 SurVaxM: MimiVax 13.16 OKN-007: Oblato 13.17 Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals 13.18 IGV-001: Imvax 13.19 BGB-290 (pamiparib): Beigene 13.20 EO2401: Enterome 13.21 VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines 13.22 Temferon: Genenta Science 13.23 NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol): TME Pharma 13.24 INO-5401 + INO-9012 + LIBTAYO (cemiplimab): Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 13.25 Lerapolturev: Istari Oncology and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies 13.26 Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda: Plus Therapeutics 14 GBM Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Outlook 14.3 Conjoint Analysis 14.4 Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 Total Market Size of GBM in the 7MM 14.6 The US Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size 14.6.1 Total Market Size of GBM in the US 14.6.2 Market Size of GBM by Therapies in the US 14.7 EU4 and the UK Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size 14.8 Japan Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size 15 Unmet Needs of GBM 16 SWOT Analysis of GBM 17 KOL Views of GBM 18 Market Access and Reimbursement of GBM 18.1 United States 18.2 EU4 and the UK 18.3 Japan 18.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of GBM 19 Bibliography 20 Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report Methodology

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