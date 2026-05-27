Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Awards Over $237,000 in Q1 2026 Grants

MARIETTA, Ga., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the first quarter 2026 grant recipients for its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (Yamaha OAI) program, awarding more than $237,000 to 13 organizations across 10 states. The latest grants support projects focused on trail restoration, maintenance and construction, track and facility safety improvements, responsible recreation, and long-term land stewardship.

The Q1 2026 awards move the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative closer to its goal of providing $10 million in grant funding by 2028, when the program will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since its inception, Yamaha OAI has supported organizations working to protect and expand access to public lands and outdoor recreation opportunities nationwide.

“Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative continues to invest in the organizations doing the hard work required to maintain trails, improve facilities, support safe recreation, and protect access for future generations,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. “This quarter’s recipients represent a wide range of projects and communities, from local riding clubs and trail organizations to larger regional access initiatives. As the program approaches its 20th anniversary, Yamaha remains committed to supporting responsible outdoor recreation and the people who make it possible.”

In addition to announcing its latest grant recipients, Yamaha OAI has introduced a refreshed logo and redesigned website at YamahaOAI.com. The new mark boasts a shield-shaped badge inspired by the patches worn by public land stewards who champion and work to ensure sustained access with the help of the Yamaha OAI program. The redesigned website features improved navigation, a cleaner layout, and a stronger foundation for future program updates and grant resources.

Q1 2026 Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Grant Recipients

Yamaha OAI awarded grants to the following organizations in Q1 2026:

Stewards of the Sierras (Clawson Motorsports, Fresno, CA) will use its grant to reopen and maintain 100 miles of forest roads and trails in remote areas of the Bass Lake Ranger District on the USFS Sierra Nevada.

(Clawson Motorsports, Fresno, CA) will use its grant to reopen and maintain 100 miles of forest roads and trails in remote areas of the Bass Lake Ranger District on the USFS Sierra Nevada. Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association (VASA) (Ronnie’s Cycle Sales, Bennington, VT) will develop approximately 1.4 miles of new trail to complete a critical loop within a 35-mile local trail system that connects to VASA’s 1,200-mile statewide network, with its Yamaha OAI grant.

(Ronnie’s Cycle Sales, Bennington, VT) will develop approximately 1.4 miles of new trail to complete a critical loop within a 35-mile local trail system that connects to VASA’s 1,200-mile statewide network, with its Yamaha OAI grant. Trail Mix, Inc. (Juneau Powersports, Juneau, AK) will open Juneau’s first ORV park, a 35-mile facility, this summer with grant funds covering trail construction materials and equipment.

(Juneau Powersports, Juneau, AK) will open Juneau’s first ORV park, a 35-mile facility, this summer with grant funds covering trail construction materials and equipment. Backcountry Discovery Routes (Dennis Dillon Powersports, Boise, ID) will use its grant to scout and verify three new BDR-X routes on public lands in Hells Canyon, Idaho; Red Desert, Wyoming; and Grand Staircase, Utah.

(Dennis Dillon Powersports, Boise, ID) will use its grant to scout and verify three new BDR-X routes on public lands in Hells Canyon, Idaho; Red Desert, Wyoming; and Grand Staircase, Utah. COMBA: Colorado Mountain Bike Association (Tri City Cycle, Loveland, CO) will purchase construction material for an elevated trail crossing to create a safer, downhill-only route at Virginia Canyon Mountain Park.

(Tri City Cycle, Loveland, CO) will purchase construction material for an elevated trail crossing to create a safer, downhill-only route at Virginia Canyon Mountain Park. Indian Creek Valley ATV Club, Inc. (Hillview Motorsports, Latrobe, PA) will use its grant for trail restoration and maintenance, trailhead improvements, updated signage, and maps for the club’s riding area in Indian Head, Pennsylvania.

(Hillview Motorsports, Latrobe, PA) will use its grant for trail restoration and maintenance, trailhead improvements, updated signage, and maps for the club’s riding area in Indian Head, Pennsylvania. Kingfield Quad Runners ATV Club (Whittemore & Sons, Skowhegan, ME) will purchase equipment with grant funds to help manage overgrowth along existing ATV trail corridors around Kingfield, Maine.

(Whittemore & Sons, Skowhegan, ME) will purchase equipment with grant funds to help manage overgrowth along existing ATV trail corridors around Kingfield, Maine. Les Cheneaux Snowmobile Club (Chippewa Motors Inc, Sault Ste Marie, MI) will support year-round trail maintenance and emergency response across 102 miles of ORV routes on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

(Chippewa Motors Inc, Sault Ste Marie, MI) will support year-round trail maintenance and emergency response across 102 miles of ORV routes on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Michigan Trails and Recreation Alliance of Land and the Environment (MiTRALE) (Pat’s Motorsports, Greenland, MI) will install 10 additional trail use counters on more than 300 miles of Michigan Department of Natural Resources-designated trails to support maintenance planning.

(Pat’s Motorsports, Greenland, MI) will install 10 additional trail use counters on more than 300 miles of Michigan Department of Natural Resources-designated trails to support maintenance planning. NOMADS MX and ATV Club (Cochise Motorsports, Sierra Vista, AZ) will establish well service for dust control and surface protection at its motocross and ATV racing facility.

(Cochise Motorsports, Sierra Vista, AZ) will establish well service for dust control and surface protection at its motocross and ATV racing facility. Pacwest Motocross (Brothers Powersports, Bremerton, WA) will purchase safety lighting and flagger standards, and track signage for the Motowest MX track.

(Brothers Powersports, Bremerton, WA) will purchase safety lighting and flagger standards, and track signage for the Motowest MX track. Star City ATV Club (Priority Tractor & Equipment, Caribou, ME) will repair and replace trail drainage culverts and install new trail signs on the CP Trail system.

(Priority Tractor & Equipment, Caribou, ME) will repair and replace trail drainage culverts and install new trail signs on the CP Trail system. Perris Raceway (Langston Motorsports, Perris, CA) will upgrade safety lighting for blind jump takeoffs, expand water truck operations, and add an AED machine to the facility’s medical supplies.



Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly. The program prioritizes projects that support safe and responsible outdoor recreation, improve and maintain trails and riding areas, and help protect long-term access to public lands.

The application deadline for Q2 2026 grants is June 30, 2026. Public land managers, riding clubs, land stewardship organizations, and outdoor recreation groups are encouraged to apply at YamahaOAI.com.

Follow Yamaha Outdoors on social media at @YamahaOutdoors and share your adventures with #Yamaha, #YamahaOAI, #REALizeYourAdventure, and #ProvenOffRoad.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $8 million contributed to over 575 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations, including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

For updated guidelines, the application form, and the latest Outdoor Access Initiative news, please visit YamahaOAI.com. If you have specific inquiries about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, you can reach the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or send correspondence to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

Mike Ulrich

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How much did Yamaha award in Q1 2026, and how many organizations were funded?

Yamaha awarded more than $237,000 to 13 organizations across 10 states in the first quarter of 2026.

What types of projects does the Yamaha OAI fund?

The program funds trail restoration, maintenance, and construction; track facility safety improvements; land stewardship initiatives; and projects that support safe and responsible OHV use and protect long-term public land access. Eligible applicants include nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations such as OHV riding clubs, cycling clubs, public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups.

Did Yamaha change the Outdoor Access Initiative Logo and Website?

Yes, the program debuted a new logo and a redesigned YamahaOAI.com website, reflecting its legacy as the powersports industry’s leading land stewardship initiative and bringing the program into closer alignment with Yamaha's full lineup of outdoor and powersports products and resources.

Who are some notable Q1 2026 grant recipients and what will they do with the funding?

Notable recipients include:

• Stewards of the Sierras (Fresno, CA) will reopen and maintain 100 miles of forest roads and trails in the Bass Lake Ranger District of the USFS Sierra Nevada.

• Vermont ATV Sportsman's Association (VASA) will develop approximately 1.4 miles of new trail to complete a loop connecting to VASA's 1,200-mile statewide network.

• Trail Mix, Inc. (Juneau, AK) will open Juneau's first ORV park, a 35-mile facility, using funds for trail construction materials and equipment.

• Backcountry Discovery Routes (Boise, ID) will scout and verify three new BDR-X routes on public lands in Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah.

Does the program fund track facility improvements, or only trail and land projects?

Yes, the program funds both. Q1 2026 recipients include NOMADS MX and ATV Club (Sierra Vista, AZ), which will establish well service for dust control at its motocross facility; Pacwest Motocross (Bremerton, WA), which will purchase safety lighting and signage for its track; and Perris Raceway (Perris, CA), which will upgrade safety lighting for blind jump takeoffs, expand water truck operations, and add an AED to its medical supplies.

When is the Q2 2026 Yamaha OAI application deadline?

The deadline to apply for Q2 2026 grants is June 30. The Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly. Interested applicants can review the submission guidelines for full details.

Who is eligible to apply for a Yamaha OAI grant?

Eligible applicants include nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations such as OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use. A dealer endorsement is part of the application process.

How do organizations apply for a Yamaha OAI Grant?

Organizations can apply at YamahaOAI.com, where updated guidelines and the application form are available. For questions, contact the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724) or email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com.

How long has the Yamaha OAI been operating, and what has it accomplished?

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative launched in 2008. Since then, it has contributed more than $8 million to over 575 projects across the country, supporting thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, rehabilitating riding and hunting areas, improving staging areas, providing OHV safety education, building bridges over fish-bearing streams, and helping children learn to ride bicycles through programs like All Kids Bike.



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