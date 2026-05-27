Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2026 NCAA® Women's College World Series

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, one of America's largest audio networks and the exclusive national audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will once again be home to every pitch, hit, and home run of the NCAA Division I Women’s College World Series, live from OG&E Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, OK. Westwood One’s coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 28 and continue with play-by-play action from every game through the National Championship Finals that begin on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

All-Star Broadcast Team

The broadcast crews for the double elimination games will feature Ryan Radtke and Chris Plank as play-by-play announcers, along with former University of Oklahoma outfielder and two-time WCWS champion Erin Miller, and Hall of Famer and University of Arizona three-time WCWS champion Leah (O’Brien) Amico as the analysts. Radtke and Amico will call the best of three Championship Finals. This is Radtke’s seventh time as the voice of the WCWS, while Amico is back for her 14th year as lead analyst.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA Women’s College World Series coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All games

will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/WCWS and on westwoodonesports.com and on the Westwood One Sports app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA Women’s College World Series app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking “Open Westwood One Sports.” TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One’s complete schedule of 2026 NCAA Women’s College World Series:

Double Elimination Games:

Games 1 – 4: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Game 1: Game 1

12:00 p.m. ET Game 2: Game 2

2:30 p.m. ET* Game 3: Game 3

7:00 p.m. ET Game 4: Game 4

9:30 p.m. ET* Games 5 – 6: Friday, May 29, 2026

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

7:00 p.m. ET Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4

9:30 p.m. ET Games 7 – 8: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2

3:00 p.m. ET Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4

7:00 p.m. ET Games 9 – 10: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8

3:00 p.m. ET Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs Loser of Game 7

7:00 p.m. ET Games 11 – 14: Monday, June 1, 2026

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9

12:00 p.m. ET Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9

2:30 p.m. ET ** Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10

7:00 p.m. ET Game 14: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10

9:30 p.m. ET ** * For the second games of the afternoon and evening doubleheaders, the airtimes may need to slide later than listed above due to the lengths of the first games.

**Games 12 and 14 are only played if necessary

Championship Finals (Best of 3 Games):

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Game 1 7:45 p.m. ET Thursday, June 4, 2026 Game 2 7:45 p.m. ET Friday, June 5, 2026 Game 3 7:45 p.m. ET ** ** Finals Game 3 is only played if necessary



A complete schedule of games, announcer bios, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Division I Women’s College World Series can be found on westwoodonesports.com or the Westwood One Sports app.

NCAA and the Women’s College World Series are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 393 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication, for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, lisa@dollcomm.com, and 512.633.4084.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed0860f5-5b2d-4b35-8fae-e9df37c43b2b