ICIC Opens Applications for Greater Boston Transformative Business Accelerator

Boston, MA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) is now accepting applications for its 2026 Greater Boston cohort, a five-month hybrid business accelerator for established small business owners ready to grow.

Seats are limited, and business owners ready to strengthen their strategy, systems, financial discipline, and growth plans are encouraged to apply today. ICCC is designed for entrepreneurs who need to step back from the day-to-day and build a clearer path to growth. Through approximately 40 hours of hybrid programming, business owners gain access to executive education, coaching, peer learning, and practical tools they can apply while continuing to run their businesses.

Offered at no cost to business owners through the generosity of ICIC’s sponsors, the program includes:

A structured growth roadmap to identify priorities and focus on what needs to change to support growth;

to identify priorities and focus on what needs to change to support growth; Flexible learning for busy entrepreneurs through a hybrid model that fits the realities of running a business;

through a hybrid model that fits the realities of running a business; Elective tracks aligned with growth needs , including capital readiness, digital tools and AI, marketing, procurement, operations, and leadership;

, including capital readiness, digital tools and AI, marketing, procurement, operations, and leadership; A Capital Access Hub to help business owners assess readiness, strengthen financial positioning, and prepare for more productive lender and investor conversations;

to help business owners assess readiness, strengthen financial positioning, and prepare for more productive lender and investor conversations; Peer learning and expert coaching with faculty, advisors, capital providers, and entrepreneurs navigating similar growth decisions; and

with faculty, advisors, capital providers, and entrepreneurs navigating similar growth decisions; and A network beyond the program through ICIC’s national alumni community.

“ICCC has been an excellent tool for me to reassess the systems in my business,” said Andrea Sealey of Boston Hairnista, an ICCC Boston alumna. “As we scale, we plan to use what we learned as a guide to walk us through strengthening our foundation and expanding our footprint.”

ICCC may be a strong fit for business owners who are:

Running a business with proven demand and growth potential;

Preparing for larger contracts, new markets, or operational expansion;

Looking to strengthen financial management or capital readiness;

Seeking practical guidance while continuing to run the business; and

Ready to join a peer network of entrepreneurs focused on growth.

ICIC launched recruitment for the Greater Boston cohort at a recent kickoff event in Quincy, held in partnership with the City of Quincy as part of Community Development Week. Mayor Thomas P. Koch and Congressman Stephen Lynch joined local business owners, community supporters, and ecosystem partners to highlight the role small businesses play in strengthening local economies. The event also included support from M&T Bank and Quincy College, which hosted the kickoff.

“Greater Boston’s small businesses are essential to the strength and resilience of our local economy,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “ICCC gives business owners the structure, tools, coaching, and connections to step back from the day-to-day, strengthen their businesses, and prepare for growth. We encourage business owners to apply now while seats are still available.”

ICCC has helped nearly 700 Boston-based small businesses across 11 cohorts to create 1868 jobs, raise $140M in capital, and grow their revenue by an average of 121%.

Small business owners in Greater Boston are encouraged to act quickly. Applications for the 2026 Greater Boston cohort are open now, and space is limited.

To hear directly from the ICIC team and learn what participants can expect from the program, register for an upcoming virtual information session on Tuesday, June 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET or Thursday, June 4, at 4:30 p.m.

In-Person Opening Seminar: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Quincy College

A mix of virtual live sessions and self-paced digital learning follows the half-day Opening Seminar, culminating in a Capstone Event.

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Michael E. Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to thousands of businesses each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies.