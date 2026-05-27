BluSky AI Inc. Welcomes Veteran Finance and Technology Leader Theodore “Ted” Botts to Its Board of Directors

Salt Lake City Utah, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc., the developer of modular AI factories powering the next generation of large-scale compute, today announced that Theodore “Ted” Botts has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Botts brings more than 40 years of global investment banking, corporate finance, and governance experience, advising clients and high net worth individuals across North America, Europe, and Latin America during senior roles at Chemical Bank, Goldman Sachs, and UBS Securities. His advisory work has included privatizations, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions spanning multiple industries and international markets.

Today, Mr. Botts provides corporate finance advisory services to companies navigating growth, restructuring, and strategic transactions through his firm, Kensington Gate Capital. He also serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee for Remark Holdings, a U.S. public company delivering AI based solutions to commercial and government clients.

In addition to his financial leadership, Mr. Botts is recognized for his work in nonprofit organizations and his longstanding commitment to governance excellence. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Williams College where he majored in Russian with a minor in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from New York University, where he specialized in International Finance.

“Ted’s background in global finance, governance, and complex transactions adds meaningful depth to our board,” said Trent D’Ambrosio, Founder and CEO of BluSky AI Inc. “His experience complements our focus on disciplined growth as we accelerate deployment of our SkyMod AI Factory sites and advance our national expansion strategy.”

Mr. Botts will support board level oversight across technology strategy, operational risk, capital planning, and long-term infrastructure development. His appointment comes as BluSky AI continues to expand its modular deployment pipeline and engage with investors through its Regulation A offering.

“BluSky AI is building something foundational for the future of compute,” said Mr. Botts. “I’m excited to contribute to a company that is redefining how AI infrastructure is delivered.”

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BluSky AI”) is a Neocloud purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing projects, the Company's analysis of opportunities with respect to its business and/or certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "target," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.