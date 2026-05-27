Toll Brothers Announces New Model Home at Bluffs at Granite Highlands in Washougal, Washington

WASHOUGAL, Wash., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home at its Bluffs at Granite Highlands community in Washougal, Washington. The stunning new Nimbus Contemporary model home is now open for tours at 486 N. Y St. in Washougal, showcasing exceptional design and expansive views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood offered at this community.

Bluffs at Granite Highlands is a gated community offering just 18 estate-style homes with modern architecture and open floor plans. Homes range from 3,329 to 4,430 square feet and include 5 to 7 bedrooms, 4 to 6 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. Select homes are designed with versatile options such as daylight basements, single-level living, flex rooms, and first-floor primary bedroom suites, offering home shoppers the opportunity to create a home tailored to their lifestyle. Pricing starts from $1.4 million.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Bluffs at Granite Highlands is a one-of-a-kind community that combines breathtaking natural surroundings with meticulously crafted luxury homes," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. "Our new model home highlights the exceptional quality and design that Toll Brothers is known for, while showcasing the spectacular views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood that make this community so unique. We invite home shoppers to visit and be among the first to tour our highly anticipated model home."





Bluffs at Granite Highlands is ideally situated to take advantage of the tax benefits of living in Washington State while remaining close to the shopping, dining, and entertainment options of Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate nearby recreational opportunities, including water activities at Lacamas Lake Park and scenic trails at Woodburn Falls and Heritage Park. The community is also conveniently located near downtown Camas, a charming area known for its boutique shops, eateries, and tree-lined streets.

For more information and to schedule a tour of the new model home, call 844-900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/OR.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)