SEPA Appoints SMUD, Trico Electric Cooperative, and NASUCA Executives to Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Lora Anguay, Chief Energy Resources Officer at Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), Brian Heithoff, CEO and General Manager of Trico Electric Cooperative, and David Springe, Executive Director of the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates (NASUCA).

These appointments strengthen SEPA’s ability to integrate diverse perspectives from across the energy ecosystem— from large municipal utilities and rural cooperatives to consumer advocates. By uniting these voices, SEPA serves as a critical bridge between policy and practice, providing the cross-industry collaboration and practical roadmaps necessary to turn complex grid challenges into scalable, real-world solutions.

"The pace of change in our industry is extraordinary, and these appointments reflect SEPA's commitment to meeting that moment with the best thinking from across the sector. Lora, Brian, and David have built remarkable careers turning complex challenges into opportunity, and I'm thrilled to have their expertise and energy guiding our work alongside our members,” said Sheri Givens, President and CEO of SEPA.

Introducing SEPA’s New Board Appointees

Lora Anguay

Chief Energy Resources Officer, SMUD

With more than 20 years in the electric utilities industry, Anguay leads SMUD’s transition to a clean energy future, balancing decarbonization with reliability and affordability. Her major achievements include deploying SMUD’s smart meters, automating its distribution systems, and co-developing an advanced distributed energy resource management system.

“Building a reliable, affordable grid mandates the cross-industry collaboration that SEPA facilitates,” said Anguay. “I look forward to representing public power on the Board and offering a perspective grounded in the real-word operational realities of the energy transition.”

Brian Heithoff

CEO and General Manager, Trico Electric Cooperative

A leader in rural grid resilience and distributed energy systems, Heithoff has led operations for over 54,000 members in the communities surrounding Tucson, Arizona since 2021. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the electric cooperative industry, including 26 years serving as a CEO.

“Serving on SEPA’s Board is a meaningful opportunity to ensure that the move toward a stronger grid remains laser-focused on the communities we serve,” said Heithoff. “SEPA provides a critical platform for cooperatives to scale durable, people-focused energy solutions, and I’m excited to bring my expertise into those conversations.”

David Springe

Executive Director, NASUCA

As a national voice for utility ratepayers, Springe oversees the interests of utility consumer advocate offices across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Barbados, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. Springe has long championed consumer rights, including spending 13 years as Consumer Counsel for the Kansas Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, where he represented residential and small commercial utility customers before regulators, courts, and legislators.

“The energy transition must work for everyone, and SEPA’s work is critical in protecting consumers,” said Spring. “I’m honored to serve on the Board to support cost-effective solutions that deliver real value to the homes and businesses paying the utility bills as we navigate unprecedented energy demand.”

About SEPA:

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is a national nonprofit leading the future of clean, affordable, resilient power. With nearly 1,000 members spanning utilities of every business model, state commissions and energy offices, consumer advocates and the technology companies reshaping the grid, SEPA produces research, convenes the full ecosystem, and delivers practical guidance that informs some of the most consequential decisions being made in the energy sector right now. Learn more at sepapower.org.