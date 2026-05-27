Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

MURRELLS INLET, S.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the newest townhome community, Townes of Prince Creek West, is coming soon to the scenic coastal town of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. This community represents the final opportunity for new construction within the 2,700-acre Prince Creek West master plan. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late fall 2026.

Defined by its serene and laid-back setting, Townes of Prince Creek West offers new three-bedroom townhome designs with first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, open-concept living spaces, and covered patios. Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance, lock-and-leave living in this thoughtfully designed community. With pricing starting from the low $400,000s, Townes of Prince Creek West will provide the perfect combination of luxury and value.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents will enjoy an ideal location just a short walk from “The Park” amenity complex, which features two community pools, sport courts, scenic walking trails, and more. The community is also conveniently located just three miles from the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk, five miles from the beach, and eight miles from Brookgreen Gardens, offering unparalleled access to outdoor activities, entertainment, and natural beauty.

"Townes of Prince Creek West is a truly special opportunity for home shoppers seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle in one of South Carolina’s most desirable locations," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "This is the final opportunity for new construction in the Prince Creek West master plan, and with its contemporary townhome designs, exceptional amenities, and proximity to the beach and local attractions, this community delivers the best of luxury living in Murrells Inlet."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Townes of Prince Creek West, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/781ed952-dfda-4ad9-b4e1-fe824bf615fc

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)