US Signal Honored with 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

Grand Rapids, Michigan, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal today announced that its solution, OpenCloud, has been named a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms.

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape—delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. OpenCloud was selected for its innovation, performance, and its measurable impact on customers and partners alike.

US Signal’s OpenCloud platform is designed to give organizations and managed service providers a more flexible, cost-effective alternative to traditional virtualization and public cloud environments. Built on Apache CloudStack and open-source technologies, OpenCloud delivers enterprise-grade Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) with predictable pricing, high performance, and greater operational control. The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud strategies while helping organizations modernize infrastructure, improve scalability, and reduce reliance on proprietary platforms.

“OpenCloud was built to give organizations more control, flexibility, and predictability in how they deploy and manage infrastructure,” said John White, Chief Operating Officer at US Signal. “As businesses continue to reevaluate cloud strategy, virtualization costs, and long-term infrastructure planning, OpenCloud provides a modern platform that helps customers optimize performance while maintaining the freedom to evolve their environments on their terms.”

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize US Signal as a 2026 recipient of TMC’s MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, OpenCloud,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by US Signal’s commitment to the Channel—empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients.”

Winners of the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet’s media platforms.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow. Follow US Signal on LinkedIn and YouTube for up to date industry information.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com.

ABOUT TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com

US Signal Contact:

Laura Pursley, Senior Director of Marketing, US Signal

616-901-0675

laura.pursley@ussignal.com

Contact Info



Katy Smith

klsmith@ussignal.com

+1 866-274-4625

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