Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

Key facts of this press release:

For Father’s Day on June 21, give dad a hands-on cooking experience with Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for families and kids

YouGov research revealed most American dads (58 percent) want to spend time with their kids on Father’s Day, followed by 32 percent who said they did not want to receive any gifts at all

gifts at all A 2025 National Retail Federation (NRF) survey reported Father’s Day shoppers say it’s most important they find a gift that is unique or different (46 percent) or creates a special memory (37 percent)

Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, spanning cooking (including global cuisine) and baking kits

NEW YORK CITY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Father’s Day spending reached record levels three years and counting as families search for Father’s Day gifts that feel more personal than another tie, tool or gadget, with average planned spending increasing nearly 10 percent year over year. Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, is the Father’s Day gift for children and dads to cook side by side, build confidence in the kitchen and turn Father’s Day (June 21) into a memory-making experience.

According to YouGov, most American dads (58 percent) want to spend time with the kids on Father’s Day, followed by 32 percent who said they did not want to receive any gifts at all. A recent National Retail Federation (NRF) survey reported Father’s Day shoppers say it’s most important they find a gift that is unique or different (46 percent) or creates a special memory (37 percent).

In 2025, 43 percent of shoppers planned to gift a subscription box, up from 34 percent when The National Retail Federation first asked the question in 2019.

For many dads, the best Father’s Day gift is not more attention, more stuff or another item to store away — it is a low-pressure activity that lets them spend time with their kids without making the day feel overly formal. Raddish Kids offers cooking and baking subscription boxes kids can do with dad.

Raddish Kids meets that moment by turning cooking into a shared Father’s Day activity. Each kit gives kids the recipes, tools, culinary lessons and confidence to step into the kitchen with dad and make something together. The experience is active, screen-free and practical — giving dads and kids a reason to connect, talk, laugh, taste and celebrate what they created.

“While many dads say they do not want gifts, it’s clear loved ones get creative in finding meaningful ways to show their appreciation,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “For significant others and family members looking to use Father’s Day as an excuse to begin new traditions, Raddish Kids serves up moments of family connection they can look forward – and return – to each month.”

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed kits for June across its cooking and baking subscription boxes – full of great recipes and activities for dad and the whole family, including:

Cooking (Middle East Feast): Taste flavors of the region between Fattoush salad with crunchy pita croutons, Beef shawarma wraps for handheld flavor and crispy falafel featuring pan fried garbanzo bean fritters.

Taste flavors of the region between Fattoush salad with crunchy pita croutons, Beef shawarma wraps for handheld flavor and crispy falafel featuring pan fried garbanzo bean fritters. Baking (Stars & Stripes): Celebrate American classics with fudge brownies and a strawberry poke cake decorated like the American flag, topped with fresh berries, whipped cream and colorful candles.

Celebrate American classics with fudge brownies and a strawberry poke cake decorated like the American flag, topped with fresh berries, whipped cream and colorful candles. Global Cuisine (World Fusion): Unite cultures from around the globe, topping French fries with traditional Greek ingredients, making Mexican street tacos filled with Indian-spiced chicken and assembling American sliders inspired by a favorite Chinese dish.

Order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids.com as a gift for the dads in your life this Father’s Day, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six- and 12-month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

What should I buy dad or my husband for Father’s Day who says he wants nothing?

Raddish Kids cooking subscription boxes – starting at $22 per month – are among the most-recommended experiential Father’s Day gifts for families with kids ages 4 – 14+

According to YouGov, most American dads (58 percent) want to spend time with the kids on Father’s Day, followed by 32 percent who said they did not want to receive any gifts at all

gifts at all National Retail Federation reported Father’s Day shoppers say it’s most important they find a gift that is unique or different (46 percent) or creates a special memory (37 percent)

Raddish Kids gives families a way to honor dad’s ‘nothing’ answer by creating a shared memory at home without skipping the day entirely

Instead of another physical gift, kids can cook with dad, make something together and create a shared memory at home

What’s a good Father’s Day gift for dads who like to cook?

Raddish Kids is a strong Father’s Day gift for dads who like to cook because it gives them a kid-friendly way to share that experience with their children

Each kit includes illustrated recipes, a quality kitchen tool, culinary skill-building tips and activities designed for young chefs

Families can use the kits to cook dinner, bake dessert or explore global cuisine together

What cooking kits help kids learn real cooking skills?

Ones designed specifically for children, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

They encourage kids to practice skills like measuring, chopping, and preparing meals while exploring new cuisines and ingredients

These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

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