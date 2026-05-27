PUBLICIS GROUPE S.A. GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF MAY 27, 2026

Paris, May 27th, 2026 – The Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting took place today at 10am at the PublicisCinémas, chaired by Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting was also broadcasted live on the website: https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/shareholders/annual-general-meeting.

The webcast will be available via the same link.

With a quorum of 80,78% shareholders adopted all 23 resolutions, including:

payment of a dividend of 3.75 euros per share, an increase of 4.17% vs. the dividend paid for the 2024 financial year. The ex-dividend date is July 1st 2026, with the dividend payable on July 3rd, 2026 (3rd resolution);





renewal of Tidjane Thiam, independent Director of the Board, as Director for a term of four years (5 th resolution);



appointment of Benjamin Badinter as Director for a term of four years (6 th resolution) ;



appointment of Jaime Teevan as Director for a term of four years (resolution A) ;



compensation paid or awarded with respect to the fiscal year 2025 to corporate officers (7 th resolution) and to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (8 t h resolution)



compensation policies for 2026 for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (9 th resolution) and the Directors (10 th resolution) as presented in the 2025 Universal Registration Document





resolution);

Detailed voting results are available on the website:

https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/shareholders/annual-general-meeting

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer :

“2025 was another year of very strong performance for Publicis in a difficult macroeconomic environment. Once again, the Groupe outperformed the industry with organic growth of +5.6%, while continuing to deliver the strongest financial ratios in the sector.

At the beginning of 2026, the Groupe maintained its momentum with a first quarter in line with expectations, enabling us to confirm our objectives for the year. Despite a global environment that remains uncertain, we continue to be confident in our ability to once again outperform the industry thanks to the strength of our model.

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the new members joining our Board today. I have no doubt that their experience and expertise will be valuable assets to Publicis moving forward.

As the Groupe marks its centenary, I would like to thank our shareholders for their loyalty, our clients for their trust, and all of our teams around the world for their outstanding efforts. For 100 years, Publicis has demonstrated its ability to anticipate the major transformations of our industry, navigate crises, embrace technological revolutions and continuously reinvent ourselves, while remaining true to the values passed on to us by our founder Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet. Thanks to our AI-powered growth model, we are entering our second century stronger than ever. »

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Composition of the Board of Directors

Following this General Meeting, the Board of Directors is composed of 14 members and two members representing employees. The Board welcomes Mr. Benjamin Badinter and Mrs. Jaime Teevan as new Directors.

The Board of Directors met following the Annual General Meeting and decided, upon the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, to change the composition of the Committees as follows:

Audit and financial risks Committee

Chair: Thomas H. Glocer

Members: André Kudelski, Suzan LeVine, Tidjane Thiam, Jean Charest

Expert: Jean-Michel Etienne

Nominating Committee

Chair: Élisabeth Badinter

Members: Marie-Josée Kravis, Antonella Mei-Pochtler, André Kudelski, Thomas H.Glocer

Compensation Committee

Chair: Antonella Mei-Pochtler

Members : Thomas H.Glocer, André Kudelski, Patricia Velay-Borrini

Expert : Michel Cicurel

Strategic, environmental and social Committee

Chair: Marie-Josée Kravis

Members: Benjamin Badinter, Sophie Dulac, Suzan LeVine, Jaime Teevan, Tidjane Thiam, Pierre Pénicaud

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | X | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

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