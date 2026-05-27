ACCPA Expands Global AML Compliance Community With Free Lifetime Membership

LOS ANGELES, California, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals and Associates (ACCPA) , a Los Angeles-based global community for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) professionals, continues to expand its international presence as demand grows for accessible compliance education and professional development.

ACCPA Members





Founded in 2015, ACCPA was created to support professionals working to strengthen AML compliance standards and combat financial crime. Over the past decade, the organization has grown into an international network serving members across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

ACCPA has gained attention for its free lifetime membership model, which allows AML professionals from different regions and economic backgrounds to join without ongoing membership fees. The model sets the organization apart from many traditional compliance associations that rely on paid memberships.

ACCPA Roundtable





“ACCPA believes that fighting financial crime should not cost a fortune,” said Ernie Honya , President of ACCPA.

The organization’s growth has been supported by its focus on practical AML knowledge, professional collaboration, and awareness of financial crime risks. ACCPA provides a platform for compliance professionals to connect, exchange knowledge, and stay informed on AML risk typologies and emerging financial crime trends.

The ACCPA Certification has also become a recognized credential for professionals seeking practical AML training. The certification focuses on real-world compliance work, including AML risk typologies, investigative thinking, and case-based scenarios. Its affordability has made it an option for professionals seeking career advancement without the high costs often associated with other AML certification programs.

ACCPA Conference





As financial crime risks continue to change across global markets, ACCPA remains focused on helping AML professionals build practical knowledge and strengthen their role in compliance programs. The organization continues to support its founding mission of building a connected global AML compliance community centered on knowledge-sharing, professional standards, and the fight against financial crime.



