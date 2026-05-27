Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame to Honour Canada Games Council

OTTAWA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame announced its award winners for the milestone 70th anniversary of the Order of Sport, it named the Canada Games Council (CGC) as a recipient of a special edition Sport for Good Award.

Order of Sport inductee and Chair of the CGC Board of Directors, Catriona Le May Doan, O.C., OLY, shared the organization’s excitement.

“We are thrilled to be honoured by Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame with this Sport for Good Award,” she said. “As we approach our own milestone event – the 60th anniversary of the Canada Games, back where it all began, in Quebec City, just a few months from now – we know this recognition belongs to far more than just those currently involved in the Canada Games Movement.”

Sport for Good is a special award this year, presented as part of the Legacy Edition of the event, which aims to celebrate leadership, inclusion and the enduring role of sport in building a stronger Canada.

President & CEO of the CGC, Kelly-Ann Paul, reflected on the role of the Canada Games within the sport system.

“We believe in the power of youth and sport to unify our country, strengthen communities, and develop the next generation of athletes and leaders,” she said. “The Canada Games are an iconic nation-building event, created as part of Canada’s Centennial celebrations in 1967. And we’re proud to continue to see this potential of sport realized at the Canada Games over the last 60 years, and every day in communities across the country, from far and wide.”

Looking back at each edition of the Games, Le May Doan expanded on all those who have helped earn this honour by playing important roles in the Canada Games Movement over the last 60 years.

“Thank you to all of the volunteers and staff at each of our Host Societies and within the sport system, to the governments and corporate partners, and, of course, to every athlete who has competed at the Canada Games,” she said. “You have shaped us, you have shaped your communities, and you have shaped sport in Canada, from coast to coast to coast. You are our legacy and our future.”

The special edition Legacy Award will be presented at the Order of Sport Awards, to be hosted at the Canadian Museum of History on November 4, 2026.

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Canada Games brings together more than 2,000 able-bodied athletes and athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities for the largest amateur multi-sport event in the country. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada’s Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada’s sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

Media Contacts

Katie Hughes

Advisor, Marketing & Communications

Canada Games Council

khughes@canadagames.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5b700c5-8b29-4de0-b897-561cc26dd117