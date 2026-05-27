Sierra Tucson Names Dr. Mark J. Helms New Medical Director

TUCSON, Ariz., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson, a premier leader in behavioral health and addiction treatment, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark J. Helms, M.D., as its new medical director. Dr. Helms steps into the role effective immediately, bringing an extensive background in psychiatric leadership and a deep-rooted commitment to the Tucson community.

Dr. Helms possesses dual expertise in general and child/adolescent psychiatry. He earned his medical degree from the University of Arizona and completed his residency and fellowship training at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio.

A well-known and highly respected leader in the regional healthcare landscape, Dr. Helms previously served as medical director at Palo Verde Behavioral Health Hospital and as chair/section chief of psychiatry at Tucson Medical Center. His comprehensive clinical background spans inpatient, outpatient, consultative and telehealth settings, allowing him to bring a deeply versatile and thoughtful perspective to Sierra Tucson’s clinical ecosystem.

"We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Dr. Helms to our leadership team," said Tim Palus, chief executive officer of Sierra Tucson. "His extensive expertise, proven community leadership and profound passion for patient care will be instrumental as we continue to elevate the world-class behavioral health services our organization delivers every day."

In his new role, Dr. Helms will oversee the medical staff and psychiatric services, ensuring the integration of innovative, evidence-based treatment modalities that support holistic healing and long-term recovery for residents.

About Sierra Tucson

For more than four decades, Sierra Tucson has been a nationally recognized leader in the treatment of complex behavioral health disorders, the effects of trauma and substance use disorders. Utilizing a multidisciplinary, holistic, integrated approach, Sierra Tucson provides compassionate care to foster lasting positive outcomes and sustainable recovery on its beautiful campus in Tucson, Arizona.