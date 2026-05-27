Just Published! New Prayer Book That Encourages Readers To Empower Their Spiritual Fight: A Devotional for Every Man's Journey

Charleston, SC, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Thomas A. Wallis announce the release of the former's new book: a Christian devotional intended for male readers in need of spiritual support.

The War Within is a compelling call to action for men grappling with the unseen spiritual battles of life. This transformative devotional confronts the reality of a relentless spiritual war that often unfolds in silence, targeting faith, family, and future. Drawing deeply from Ephesians 6:10-18, it serves as a vital battle plan, guiding readers through each piece of the Armor of God: the Belt of Truth, the Breastplate of Righteousness, the Shoes of the Gospel of Peace, the Shield of Faith, the Helmet of Salvation, and the Sword of the Spirit.



With 45 daily devotions, The War Within unpacks these divine armaments, offering practical insights and scriptural wisdom to help men stand firm against adversities. Authored by Thomas A. Wallis, Ed.D., who intimately understands the hidden struggles of the male heart, this devotional blends raw honesty with unwavering hope. It encourages men to shed complacency, embrace their identity in Christ, and actively engage in the spiritual warfare affecting their lives and those they lead.



Key themes include:

- The reality of spiritual warfare and its impact on men’s lives.

- Practical applications of the Armor of God for daily challenges.

- Encouragement to confront complacency and embrace spiritual identity.

- Insights into transforming internal conflicts into growth opportunities.

- A call for men to become Christ-like leaders in their families and communities.



Thomas A. Wallis, Ed.D. structures the narrative to empower men to transition from a defensive posture to one of victory. The War Within is more than a devotional; it’s a training manual for spiritual warriors ready to confront their inner battles.

"I learned years ago: You can't roundhouse-kick your way out of spiritual warfare. You need to put on the full armor of God —a daily plan that requires discipline and determination. Tommy's devotional shows you how!"

- Chuck Norris, legendary martial artis and actor



The War Within is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Tommy.Wallis

Instagram: @Wallisbthe1

Twitter: @Wallisbthe1

About the Author: Thomas A. Wallis, Ed.D., is a devoted husband, father, educator, and passionate servant of God. A native of Canyon, Texas, he played collegiate football at Texas Tech and Angelo State. With over 25 years in education, he has served as a superintendent and high school principal, earning accolades such as the TCEA Superintendent of the Year and Texas High School Principal of the Year. Tommy's ministry is rooted in personal struggles, including battles with suicidal thoughts and addiction, driving his mission to help men become Christ-like role models. He resides in the Houston area with his wife, Nicole, and their two sons, Luke and Hunter.

Media Contact: Thomas Wallis | tw_wallis@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Thomas A. Wallis, Ed.D.

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