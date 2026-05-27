Icelandirect Achieves FSSC 22000 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Highest Standards in Supplement Manufacturing





CLIFTON, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icelandirect, LLC, a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer of supplements, vitamins, and nutraceuticals for both human and pet brands, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its FSSC 22000 Version 6 certification audit. One of the most rigorous and respected food safety management standards in the world, the FSSC 22000 certification will be awarded following a comprehensive third-party audit conducted by SGS North America Inc. This certification will affirm Icelandirect's manufacturing facility in Clifton, New Jersey meets the exacting food safety and quality requirements of the FSSC 22000 scheme.

What FSSC 22000 Means for Icelandirect Clients

FSSC 22000 is a globally recognized certification scheme for Food Safety Management Systems (FSMS), built upon the internationally accepted ISO 22000 standard and recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Trusted by more than 40,000 certified organizations worldwide, it represents the gold standard for demonstrating a company's commitment to food and supplement safety — from raw material sourcing and facility operations through finished product delivery.

For Icelandirect's clients this certification provides a verified layer of confidence. It means products manufactured at Icelandirect's Clifton facility are produced within a rigorously audited food safety management system that proactively identifies and controls hazards, maintains full traceability, and ensures consistent compliance with the highest quality standards.

Leadership Perspective

“Achieving FSSC 22000 certification reflects who we are as a company and the standard we hold ourselves to every single day. Our clients trust us to manufacture products that meet rigorous standards and that responsibility drives everything we do. This certification is not just a credential on the wall — it is a verified testament to our team’s dedication, our systems, and our culture of excellence. We are proud to add FSSC 22000 to an already strong portfolio of certifications, and we look forward to building on this achievement as we continue to grow and serve our clients at the highest level.”

— Brandon Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Icelandirect, LLC

A Company-Wide Achievement

Earning FSSC 22000 certification is not a departmental milestone — it is a company-wide accomplishment that required extraordinary collaboration across every function of the organization. From documentation and systems implementation to operational readiness and audit preparation, every member of the Icelandirect team played a meaningful role in this achievement. It is a direct reflection of the culture of discipline and excellence that defines Icelandirect today, and a strong foundation for the quality-driven growth ahead.

Building on an Industry-Leading Certification Portfolio

FSSC 22000 joins an already extensive list of certifications and accreditations that position Icelandirect among the most trusted and thoroughly vetted contract manufacturers in the U.S. supplement industry. The company’s current credentials include NSF GMP certification, ISO 9001 quality management, HACCP compliance, FDA registration and facility auditing, MSC and Friend of the Sea sustainability certifications, GOED membership, USDA Organic eligibility, and California Proposition 65 compliance, among others.

Icelandirect is also actively preparing for FSSC 22000 Version 7 compliance, with the upgraded certification targeted for early 2027, ensuring clients continue to benefit from the most current iteration of global food safety standards.

Continued Investment in Capabilities and Capacity

The FSSC 22000 certification comes alongside a period of significant strategic growth for Icelandirect. Earlier this year, the company acquired SOMA LABS, substantially expanding its dosage form manufacturing capabilities for both human and pet supplement brands. Together, these milestones reflect Icelandirect’s broader commitment to continuously investing in the people, systems, and capabilities necessary to meet, and exceed, the evolving needs of its clients.

Learn More and Request a Quote

To view Icelandirect’s full certifications portfolio, visit icelandirect.com/certifications. To discuss your private label or contract manufacturing needs, request a quote at icelandirect.com/get-a-quote or call 800.763.4690.

About Icelandirect

Icelandirect, LLC is a full-service contract manufacturer of premium supplements, vitamins, and nutraceuticals for human and pet health brands. From its FDA-registered, NSF GMP-certified facility in Clifton, New Jersey, Icelandirect partners with brands to bring high-quality formulations to market across every major dosage form — softgels, liquids, powders, capsules, and tablets. With extensive manufacturing capabilities, private label options, premium packaging solutions, and a compliance infrastructure that meets the demands of the most rigorous retail and regulatory standards, Icelandirect supports established and growth-minded brands by providing consistency, flexibility, expertise, and solutions needed to scale and succeed in today’s competitive market. For more information, visit icelandirect.com.

Media Contact: info@icelandirect.com | 800.763.4690 | 93 Entin Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59089759-f5c1-42b1-9d33-d98d11d828ce