Safe Bulkers, Inc. Publishes Prospectus Relating to the Admission to Trading and Listing on Euronext Athens

MONACO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, is pleased to announce that following ascertainment by Euronext Athens of the fulfilment of all listing requirements for a dual listing of Safe Bulkers’ shares of common stock on the Main Market of Euronext Athens on May 26, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission has approved today the Company’s prospectus for the admission to trading all of the Company’s issued shares of common stock (i.e., all 101,826,580 dematerialized, registered voting shares of common stock, each with a par value of $0.001, issued by the Company) on the Main Market of the Regulated Securities Market of Euronext Athens. The listing prospectus is available on the Company’s website at www.safebulkers.com/Euronextathens. The Company is not issuing any additional shares of common stock pursuant to the listing prospectus.

The Common Stock is primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), which will not be affected by the listing.

The Company’s board of directors approved the admission of its shares of common stock to trading on Euronext Athens on April 1, 2026 and expects trading to commence on June 2, 2026 under the Euronext ticker symbol “SB” and ISIN code: MHY7388L1039.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including the anticipated trading of its shares of common stock on Euronext Athens. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, disruptions to the mechanics required to operate cross-border trading, disruptions to trading on Euronext Athens, other technical impediments to the commencement of trading and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

Fax: +30 2 111 878 500

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: safebulkers@capitallink.com

