UTR Sports and Little Mo Bring Power Membership Benefits to Junior Tennis Families

Miami, FL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports, a global leader in tennis, today announced an expanded partnership with Little Mo, one of the most respected junior tennis tournament series for players ages 8–12. Through the partnership, Little Mo will become a Power exclusive partner, delivering value and premium benefits to participants. As part of this, players competing in yellow-ball divisions 10U and older will be required to have an active UTR Sports Power membership for Little Mo events beginning November 1, 2026, unlocking access to world-class analytics, as well as thousands of dollars in annual savings and perks.

The expanded collaboration builds on Little Mo’s existing presence on the UTR Sports platform and is designed to give junior players and parents benefits to support their tennis journey on and off the court. Little Mo will continue to use UTR Sports’ tournament management software for its events, with its best-in-class integrated experience across registration, operations, player data, and competition management.

“Little Mo has played an important role in the development of young tennis players for decades and we are proud to empower an organization that does so much to support junior development,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports. “By integrating UTR Sports Power into the Little Mo tournament experience, we are providing players and families both signficant cost savings and benefit and access to more insights, better tools, a more connected pathway to help them develop.”

The UTR Sports annual Power membership gives players and families access to $1,450+ of value with its 3-in-1 membership built on three pillars of Play. Stay. Style.

Play: UTR Power ($200+ Value) At its core, the Power Membership delivers the world's most advanced tennis analytics platform. Members receive in-depth player analytics across all levels of tennis, access to elite and professional tennis events, recruiting support and tools, value perks, and savings.

Stay: Global Privileges Plus ($250+ Value) Available globally, annual Power members receive Hotel Planner’s Global Privileges Plus, a premium travel membership. Benefits include savings of up to 60% across 1.4M hotels worldwide, a $100 hotel voucher, airport lounge access, car rental discounts, and premium travel perks all designed for a community that travels extensively for competition and personal enjoyment.

Style: UTR Power x Fabletics VIP Membership ($1,000+ Value, U.S. Only) annual Power members based in the U.S. receive a Fabletics VIP membership including VIP pricing of 20-50% off retail, loyalty points, complimentary FIT app access, free shipping on qualifying orders over $59.95, and exclusive access to members-only collection drops and events.

Beginning with events after November 1, 2026, Little Mo players in 10U and older yellow-ball divisions will need an active UTR Sports annual Power membership to register and participate. The partnership is intended to support a more data-driven junior tennis experience, improve tournament operations, and help families maximize the value of their financial investment in player development.

“For many years, ‘Little Mo’ tournaments have partnered with UTR Sports, and we look forward to continuing our relationship this year,” said Carol Weyman, Executive Vice President at the Maureen Connolly Brinker Tennis Foundation, which runs the prestigious ‘Little Mo’ tournaments. “We’re incredibly excited about helping our players experience the many benefits that come with the UTR Power membership. UTR and ‘Little Mo’ tournaments are both committed to supporting accurate ratings and providing meaningful, level‑based competition for all players. Together, we’re creating opportunities for young tennis players to enjoy this wonderful sport of a lifetime.”

For more information about UTR Sports Power Memberships, visit utrsports.net. For more information about Little Mo tournaments, visit mcbtennis.org.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports platform is anchored by its renowned and patented ratings technology. UTR Sports provides technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers.

UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit utrsports.net.

About Little Mo

The Maureen Connolly Brinker Tennis Foundation (“MCB”) runs multiple programs, of which the most notable are the "Road to the Little Mo Nationals" and the "Little Mo" Internationals. These tournaments are prestigious junior tennis tournaments for children ages 8–12, with events serving young players in the United States and internationally.

MCB strives to empower young athletes by giving travel grants in addition to sportsmanship and kindness awards to deserving individuals in honor of Maureen’s legacy. The Foundation also contributes financially to other programs including the National Junior Tennis League for inner-city youth and Invest In A Child for deaf and wheelchair tennis. To learn more, visit mcbtennis.org.

Media Contact

UTR Sports:

Ben Makarenko

ben.makarenko@utrsports.com

Little Mo:

Carol Weyman

carol@mcbtennis.org