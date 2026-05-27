Music, food collide as ArenaPlus backs 'Medium Rare: Kaleidoscope Edition'

MANILA, Philippines, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medium Rare: Kaleidoscope Edition returns May 9—where every bite drops like a beat and music lingers like a perfect aftertaste.

Powered by ArenaPlus, the No. 1 PAGCOR-licensed sportsbook in the Philippines, the Kaleidoscope night is a full-bodied sensory experience where sound and gastronomy converge at the Salon De Ning of Peninsula Manila.

DJs Chele Gonzalez and Samantha Nicole, people behind the 7pm-4am event, blur the lines between kitchen and booth, plating dishes that move in rhythm and spinning sets that feel almost edible.

On top of good food and live music, a ₱50,000 cash prize from ArenaPlus awaits one lucky winner.

"ArenaPlus is proud to bring the energy to Medium Rare: Kaleidoscope Edition—where fun, passion, and entertainment collide like a championship moment," said Erick Su, head of ArenaPlus .

"Just like in sports, it’s about intensity, excitement, and unforgettable plays, and we’re here to elevate that same thrill throughout the night.”

But the fun will hit fever pitch when Seven Villas' Pablo Olivar of Spain takes the stage with his patented hypnotic, deep techno set.

Joining Olivar, whose performance is backed by the Embassy of Spain, on the night of curated sonic experience are Italian composers Lorenzo Travaglini and Davide Semmarchi of Bosco Studio. This event marks their debut appearance in Asia with neoclassical performance.

Slots are limited for the intimate event. They can pick from two ticket tiers—early bird pricing starts at ₱2,200 and goes up to ₱2,500 for regular access. Later entry is available at ₱1,200, with door tickets priced at ₱1,500.

About ArenaPlus

ArenaPlus is the #1 PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, providing a secure and engaging sports betting and streaming experience. Launched in 2023, ArenaPlus features a wide range of local and international sports and continues to expand its presence through key partnerships across major leagues, including the NBA, PBA, and PVL.

Fraulein Olavario

Communications Manager, ArenaPlus

fraulein.olavario@digiplus.com.ph