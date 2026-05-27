Aurora, CO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. AquaFit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms through the official AquaFit website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Quick Answer: AquaFit is a once-daily vegetable capsule dietary supplement formulated with Zinc, Chromium Picolinate, and a 276 mg proprietary blend of nine botanicals and compounds — including Green Tea EGCG, Berberine HCL, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Cayenne Fruit, Korean Ginseng, and Banaba Leaf Extract — designed to support healthy weight loss and healthy metabolism. The formula carries a 60-day money-back guarantee and is available in single and multi-bottle packages at buyaquafit.com, with listed multi-bottle pricing that includes a $39-per-bottle six-bottle option. AquaFit customer support is available at support@buyaquafit.com or 1-888-254-0425, seven days a week.

AquaFit at a Glance: AquaFit is a once-daily dietary supplement manufactured for AquaFit, Natures Formulas in Aurora, CO 80011. The formula is a 30-serving vegetable capsule product designed to support healthy weight loss, maintain a slim figure, and support healthy metabolism. A 60-day money-back guarantee applies. Multi-bottle packages are available at buyaquafit.com, with listed pricing that includes a $39-per-bottle six-bottle option.

View the current AquaFit offer (official AquaFit page)

AquaFit and the 2026 Ice Water Hack Search Trend

Quick answer: Search interest around AquaFit ice water hack, 2026 ice water hack recipe, and ice water weight loss method reflects consumer research behavior — the process people run before purchasing a weight management supplement. AquaFit is the dietary supplement associated with this search cluster. The sections below cover the AquaFit formula, ingredient panel, pricing, guarantee, and support contact details in full.

When someone searches AquaFit ice water hack or 2026 ice water hack recipe, they are typically mid-research — looking to understand what AquaFit actually contains, whether the ingredients have any published backing, what the formula costs, and whether there is a return option if the product does not meet expectations. These search queries commonly center on AquaFit's ingredient panel, serving format, pricing, refund terms, and customer support details. AquaFit's full Supplement Facts panel, 60-day money-back guarantee, listed pricing, and direct support line are all covered below.

The ice water hack search cluster is associated with AquaFit through the brand's video funnel content. AquaFit is a dietary supplement, not a water protocol. The formula is best evaluated as what it is: a once-daily capsule with a listed ingredient panel, a defined serving structure, and a refund policy. Every person's experience with a dietary supplement will vary based on individual health factors, diet, and lifestyle — and AquaFit is no exception. The formula label, suggested use, refund terms, and customer support information are the right starting point for that evaluation.

AquaFit Overview: What the Formula Contains

AquaFit is manufactured for AquaFit, Natures Formulas, Aurora, CO 80011. Each container holds 30 vegetable capsules — one capsule per day. The formula is built around two individual mineral ingredients and a 276 mg proprietary blend of nine botanical and compound ingredients. The capsule shell is Hypromellose, making the product gelatin-free.

Supplement Facts Panel (per 1 capsule serving):

Ingredient Amount Per Serving Zinc (as Zinc Gluconate) 5.5 mg Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 0.05 mg Proprietary Blend 276 mg

Proprietary Blend (276 mg total): Alpha Lipoic Acid; Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) Leaf 98% Polyphenols; Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) Leaf 80% Catechins 50% EGCG; Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) Seed Extract 80% Silymarin; Berberine HCL (from Berberis aristata Root) 97%; Resveratrol (from Polygonum cuspidatum Root Extract 200:1); Cayenne (Capsicum annuum) Fruit 40,000 H.U.; Korean Ginseng (Panax ginseng) Aerial Extract 8% Ginsenosides; Banaba (Lagerstroemia speciosa) Leaf Extract 2% Corosolic Acid.

Other Ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.

The front label carries the structure/function claim "Supports Healthy Weight Loss*" — accompanied by the standard FDA disclaimer noting that the claim has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Formula note: AquaFit is a 30-serving vegetable capsule product with a listed ingredient panel — two individual minerals plus nine ingredients in a 276 mg proprietary blend. The blend covers green tea catechins, berberine, alpha lipoic acid, resveratrol, cayenne, Korean ginseng, and banaba leaf. These are the confirmed label details. Individual results from the AquaFit blend will vary.

View the current AquaFit offer (official AquaFit page)

How AquaFit Is Designed to Support Weight Management

Quick answer: AquaFit's formula is designed to support multiple pathways associated with weight management — including carbohydrate metabolism, cellular energy production, thermogenic support, and antioxidant activity — through eleven total ingredients spanning minerals, botanical extracts, and metabolic compounds. No specific weight-loss outcome is implied. The formula is designed to support, not replace, a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Here is what each ingredient in the AquaFit formula is designed to contribute to its overall weight-management support blend:

Zinc (as Zinc Gluconate) — 5.5 mg

Zinc is an essential trace mineral involved in hundreds of enzymatic reactions throughout the body, including processes connected to metabolism and immune function. Zinc gluconate is a bioavailable form of zinc commonly used in dietary supplement formulations. AquaFit includes zinc as a foundational micronutrient in its weight-management support blend.

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) — 0.05 mg

Chromium picolinate is a form of the essential trace mineral chromium. Chromium plays a role in normal carbohydrate and lipid metabolism and is studied for its connection to insulin signaling pathways. AquaFit includes chromium picolinate as part of its carbohydrate-metabolism support layer. Important safety note: individuals currently taking medications for blood sugar management, diabetes, or certain psychiatric conditions should consult a physician before use — chromium picolinate has documented interactions with some pharmaceutical agents.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha lipoic acid is a compound that functions as an antioxidant in both water-soluble and fat-soluble environments, which is unusual among antioxidants. It is involved in mitochondrial energy-producing reactions and has been studied in the context of cellular energy support and metabolic health. AquaFit's formula includes alpha lipoic acid as part of its metabolic and antioxidant support layer.

Green Tea Leaf — 98% Polyphenols

Green tea polyphenols are bioactive compounds studied in the context of metabolic and antioxidant support. The 98% standardization in AquaFit's formula delivers a concentrated polyphenol fraction. AquaFit's formula includes this extract as part of its green tea metabolic support layer.

Green Tea Leaf — 80% Catechins / 50% EGCG

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is the primary active catechin in green tea and one of the most studied botanical compounds in the weight management supplement category. Published research has examined EGCG in relation to energy expenditure and fat oxidation pathways. AquaFit includes a second standardized green tea extract specifically targeting the catechin and EGCG fraction, adding a distinct catechin-support layer alongside the polyphenol extract. Research at the ingredient level does not predict results from the finished AquaFit formula for any individual.

Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) Seed Extract — 80% Silymarin

Milk thistle silymarin extract is a botanical compound studied primarily in the context of liver and antioxidant support. AquaFit's formula uses a standardized 80% silymarin extract as part of its antioxidant and protective botanical layer.

Berberine HCL (from Berberis aristata Root) — 97%

Berberine is a plant alkaloid found in several botanical species. It is among the more studied botanical compounds in the metabolic support category, with published research examining its connection to carbohydrate metabolism, glucose metabolism, and lipid markers. AquaFit's formula uses a high-purity 97% berberine HCL extraction from Berberis aristata root. Important safety note: individuals currently taking medications for blood sugar regulation, cardiovascular health, or anticoagulation should consult a physician before use — berberine has documented interactions with several pharmaceutical agents including metformin and anticoagulants.

Resveratrol (from Polygonum cuspidatum Root Extract 200:1)

Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound studied for its antioxidant properties and role in cellular signaling pathways. AquaFit sources resveratrol from a highly concentrated 200:1 Polygonum cuspidatum root extract, included as part of the formula's antioxidant and cellular support layer.

Cayenne (Capsicum annuum) Fruit — 40,000 H.U.

Cayenne pepper extract standardized to heat units reflects the capsaicin concentration in the extract. Capsaicin is the active compound in cayenne and has been studied in relation to thermogenic pathways, energy expenditure, and appetite regulation mechanisms. AquaFit's 40,000 H.U. cayenne extract is included as a thermogenic-support ingredient in the proprietary blend.

Korean Ginseng (Panax ginseng) Aerial Extract — 8% Ginsenosides

Korean ginseng standardized to ginsenosides is a widely researched adaptogenic botanical included in many metabolic and energy support formulas. Ginsenosides are the primary bioactive compounds in Panax ginseng and have been studied in relation to energy, metabolic function, and physical performance support. AquaFit's formula uses an aerial extract standardized to 8% ginsenosides.

Banaba (Lagerstroemia speciosa) Leaf Extract — 2% Corosolic Acid

Banaba leaf extract standardized to corosolic acid is a botanical ingredient studied in the context of glucose transport and carbohydrate metabolism support. AquaFit includes banaba leaf as part of its carbohydrate-metabolism support layer alongside chromium picolinate. Individuals with metabolic health conditions or those taking related medications should consult a physician before use.

AquaFit detail: AquaFit's eleven-ingredient formula covers multiple metabolic support mechanisms across its individual minerals and nine-ingredient proprietary blend — thermogenic support via cayenne, carbohydrate metabolism support via chromium and banaba leaf, cellular energy support via alpha lipoic acid, antioxidant support via resveratrol and milk thistle, and EGCG-driven metabolic support via two standardized green tea extracts. The formula is designed to support healthy weight management as part of a complete wellness routine. Individual results will vary.

Evidence Balance for AquaFit Ingredients

Several of AquaFit's key ingredients have substantial published research histories. The evidence on these ingredients includes both supportive and mixed findings — and both sides of that picture are worth covering.

Green Tea / EGCG: The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), part of the National Institutes of Health, notes that while some studies suggest green tea extracts may support modest weight management outcomes, findings across clinical trials have been inconsistent. Meta-analyses of green tea catechin trials have reported statistically significant but clinically modest average body weight differences compared to placebo, with variability across study populations and dosing protocols. AquaFit's formula includes two standardized green tea extracts — a polyphenol fraction and a catechin/EGCG fraction — as part of its metabolic support blend.

Berberine: Published trials and systematic reviews have examined berberine's effects on glucose metabolism, lipid markers, and body weight. Some analyses have reported favorable effects on certain metabolic markers. The NIH's Office of Dietary Supplements has noted that more rigorous human trials are needed to establish standardized dosing protocols and long-term safety profiles for berberine supplementation. The dose and individual response to berberine can vary significantly. AquaFit's formula uses 97% berberine HCL from Berberis aristata as part of its carbohydrate metabolism support layer.

Chromium Picolinate: Chromium picolinate has been studied in relation to insulin sensitivity, carbohydrate metabolism, and body composition. A review published by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found mixed evidence across trials — some studies showing small favorable effects, others showing no statistically significant difference compared to placebo. The dose in AquaFit (0.05 mg per serving) is below the typical doses used in most published chromium picolinate research.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: A 2017 meta-analysis published in Obesity Reviews found that alpha lipoic acid supplementation was associated with a modest reduction in body weight and BMI compared to placebo across several randomized trials, though the authors noted substantial variability across study designs. AquaFit includes alpha lipoic acid in its proprietary blend as a metabolic and antioxidant support ingredient.

Reasonable physicians can and do disagree about the magnitude of benefit from botanical and micronutrient supplementation for weight management. AquaFit's formula is designed to support healthy weight loss as part of a broader wellness routine. The published evidence base on individual ingredients in this category continues to develop. Consultation with a qualified healthcare professional is recommended before starting AquaFit, particularly for individuals on prescription medications or with pre-existing health conditions.

Support note: Key AquaFit ingredients including Green Tea EGCG, Berberine HCL, Chromium Picolinate, and Alpha Lipoic Acid have published research histories. The evidence across these ingredients is mixed — some analyses show modest favorable effects, others show small or inconsistent results. AquaFit is designed to support healthy weight loss, not to treat, cure, or diagnose any condition. Individual results will vary.

Suggested Use, Storage, and Safety Notes

Suggested use: Take one (1) AquaFit capsule daily as a dietary supplement. Do not exceed the recommended dose.

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place below 30°C (86°F). Keep out of reach of children. Do not use if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

Who AquaFit is not designed for: AquaFit is not intended for individuals under 18, pregnant women, or nursing mothers. Individuals taking prescription medications — particularly those connected to blood sugar regulation, cardiovascular health, or anticoagulation — should consult a physician before use. Berberine HCL and Chromium Picolinate in the AquaFit formula have documented interactions with several pharmaceutical agents. Anyone with a pre-existing medical condition should seek physician guidance before starting any new dietary supplement, including AquaFit.

Allergen and formulation notes: AquaFit is delivered in a Hypromellose (vegetable) capsule shell — gelatin-free. Other ingredients include Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, and Silicon Dioxide. The full AquaFit label is available for review at buyaquafit.com before ordering.

AquaFit Pricing and Availability

AquaFit is available through the official website at buyaquafit.com. BuyGoods serves as the retailer for AquaFit orders.

Listed package options at the official AquaFit order page:

Package Listed Per-Bottle Price Listed Total Shipping 1 Bottle $69.00 $69.00 $9.99 3 Bottles $59.00 $177.00 Free 6 Bottles $39.00 $234.00 Free

Pricing, package availability, shipping terms, and any promotional offers may change. Current pricing and availability should be confirmed at buyaquafit.com before ordering.

View the current AquaFit offer (official AquaFit page)

AquaFit 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

AquaFit lists a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders. To use it, contact AquaFit customer support within 60 days of purchase with an email address and order number to initiate the return. Bottles can be returned even if empty. Return shipping is the buyer's responsibility. Refunds are credited to the original payment method — typically 3-5 business days for credit card and 5-10 business days for debit card, depending on the processing bank.

Active refund terms should be reviewed through the official AquaFit website before purchase. To initiate a return, contact AquaFit support directly before shipping product.

Return address: AquaFit, 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Formula note: AquaFit's listed 60-day money-back guarantee provides a defined evaluation window on all orders, including partially used product. The process requires contacting AquaFit support before returning product. Current guarantee terms should be confirmed at buyaquafit.com.

Why the "Real Weight Loss Support" Claim Needs Careful Framing

The phrase "real weight loss support" in the AquaFit title is worth defining plainly. For a dietary supplement, "real weight loss support" has a specific and limited meaning under federal supplement law — and it is different from how that phrase might be used in a direct-response advertisement.

In the AquaFit context, "real weight loss support" refers to:

A listed Supplement Facts panel with named ingredients and amounts

A once-daily serving format with clear suggested use

A front-label structure/function claim — "Supports Healthy Weight Loss*" — accompanied by the standard FDA disclaimer

A customer support channel available seven days a week

A 60-day money-back guarantee with a defined refund process

Manufacturing for AquaFit, Natures Formulas, Aurora, CO 80011

AquaFit is not designed to produce a specific number of pounds lost. No timeline for results is promised. No clinical proof of weight loss in the finished AquaFit formula is claimed. Individual results from AquaFit will vary based on diet, activity level, metabolic health, and other personal factors. The formula is designed to support healthy weight-management routines — not to replace them.

The standard for "real" in a supplement context is transparency: a real label, real ingredients, real contact information, a real refund process, and real safety disclosures. AquaFit provides all of these. That is what the phrase "real weight loss support" means in the AquaFit context.

AquaFit Customer Support and Order Support

AquaFit customer support:

Email: support@buyaquafit.com

Phone: 1-888-254-0425

Hours: 7AM - 9PM, seven days a week

Return address: AquaFit, 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Order support (BuyGoods — retailer):

Email: help@buygoods.com

Phone: 1-302-404-2568

Frequently Asked Questions About AquaFit

What is AquaFit?

AquaFit is a once-daily dietary supplement in vegetable capsule form, designed to support healthy weight loss, maintain a slim figure, and support healthy metabolism. Each container provides 30 servings. AquaFit is manufactured for AquaFit, Natures Formulas, Aurora, CO 80011 and is available through buyaquafit.com.

What is the AquaFit ice water hack?

The AquaFit ice water hack is a consumer search phrase associated with AquaFit's video funnel content. AquaFit is a dietary supplement — a once-daily capsule with a listed ingredient panel — not a water-based protocol. Search interest around this phrase commonly centers on AquaFit's formula, ingredients, pricing, and refund policy. All of those details are covered in the sections above.

What ingredients are in AquaFit?

The AquaFit Supplement Facts panel lists: Zinc (as Zinc Gluconate) 5.5 mg; Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 0.05 mg; and a 276 mg proprietary blend containing Alpha Lipoic Acid, Green Tea Leaf 98% Polyphenols, Green Tea Leaf 80% Catechins / 50% EGCG, Milk Thistle Seed Extract 80% Silymarin, Berberine HCL 97%, Resveratrol, Cayenne Fruit 40,000 H.U., Korean Ginseng Aerial Extract 8% Ginsenosides, and Banaba Leaf Extract 2% Corosolic Acid. Other ingredients: Hypromellose (Vegetable Capsule), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.

How is AquaFit taken?

AquaFit is taken as one capsule daily as a dietary supplement. Do not exceed the recommended dose. Store in a cool, dry place below 30°C (86°F). Keep out of reach of children and do not use if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

Who should avoid AquaFit?

AquaFit is not for individuals under 18, pregnant women, or nursing mothers. Anyone taking prescription medications — particularly for blood sugar regulation, cardiovascular conditions, or anticoagulation — should consult a physician before use. Berberine HCL and Chromium Picolinate in the AquaFit formula have documented interactions with specific pharmaceutical agents. Any individual with a pre-existing medical condition should seek physician guidance before starting AquaFit.

Does AquaFit guarantee weight loss?

AquaFit is designed to support healthy weight-management routines. No specific number of pounds lost, no guaranteed timeline, and no clinically proven finished-product outcome is promised by the AquaFit formula. Individual results vary based on diet, activity, metabolic health, and other personal factors. AquaFit is a dietary supplement, not a drug or medical treatment.

What is the AquaFit refund policy?

AquaFit lists a 60-day money-back guarantee. To use it, contact AquaFit support at support@buyaquafit.com or 1-888-254-0425 within 60 days of purchase with an email address and order number. Bottles can be returned even if empty. Return shipping is the buyer's responsibility. Current refund terms should be confirmed at buyaquafit.com before purchase.

Where can AquaFit customer support be reached?

AquaFit customer support is available at support@buyaquafit.com, by phone at 1-888-254-0425 (7AM-9PM, seven days a week), or by mail at AquaFit, 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA. Order support through BuyGoods is available at help@buygoods.com or 1-302-404-2568.

AquaFit Claims Evaluated: Final Summary

AquaFit is a once-daily vegetable capsule dietary supplement designed to support healthy weight loss, maintain a slim figure, and support healthy metabolism. The formula includes Zinc (as Zinc Gluconate), Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate), and a 276 mg proprietary blend of nine ingredients: Alpha Lipoic Acid, two standardized Green Tea extracts including EGCG, Milk Thistle Silymarin Extract, Berberine HCL, Resveratrol, Cayenne Fruit, Korean Ginseng, and Banaba Leaf Corosolic Acid. The formula is manufactured for AquaFit, Natures Formulas in Aurora, CO, delivered in gelatin-free vegetable capsules.

Search interest around AquaFit ice water hack, 2026 ice water hack recipe, and AquaFit weight loss support reflects the research process people run before purchasing a weight management supplement. AquaFit meets that research process with a listed ingredient panel, listed multi-bottle pricing that includes a $39-per-bottle six-bottle option, a 60-day money-back guarantee, and direct customer support available seven days a week at support@buyaquafit.com or 1-888-254-0425. Anyone who wants to evaluate the formula against a personal health profile — or who has questions before placing an order — can reach AquaFit support directly. Consultation with a qualified healthcare professional is recommended before starting AquaFit, particularly for individuals on prescription medications or with pre-existing health conditions.

View the current AquaFit offer (official AquaFit page)

AquaFit Claims Evaluated: Prior Coverage on Supplement Formula, Scam Concerns, Ingredient Legitimacy, and Consumer Complaints

Related AquaFit coverage is available below.

AquaFit Weight Loss Supplement Under Investigation: Scam Concerns, Ingredient Legitimacy, and Consumer Complaints Addressed

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. AquaFit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Individual results from AquaFit may vary. No specific weight-loss outcome is promised or implied by the AquaFit formula. AquaFit is intended to support, not replace, a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Pricing reflects listed prices at the official AquaFit website at the time of this release. Pricing, package availability, shipping terms, and promotional offers are subject to change. Current pricing should be confirmed at buyaquafit.com before ordering.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the AquaFit product label and the AquaFit official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact AquaFit directly at support@buyaquafit.com or 1-888-254-0425. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

View the current AquaFit offer (official AquaFit page)