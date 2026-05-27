How Canadian wealth firms can deliver bespoke portfolios at scale

MONTREAL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for personalized investment advice is accelerating, as investors expect more tailored, goal-based guidance from their wealth managers. According to the Capgemini World Wealth Report , more than 60% of high-net-worth investors are concerned about the lack of personalized advice and experiences - particularly through digital channels. At the same time, Deloitte points to growing pressure on firms to deliver “personalization at scale,” combining human expertise with advanced technology.

Client expectations are also evolving. Research from eMoney shows investors increasingly define personalization as advice aligned with their individual goals, values, and life circumstances - not just their assets. Meanwhile, the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study finds that satisfaction is significantly higher when advisors provide tailored advice, proactive communication, and digitally enabled experiences.

Croesus is a Canadian WealthTech provider of portfolio management and rebalancing solutions powering over $ 2.3 T assets under management. Today, we announce the release of our new ebook, The 7 Pillars of Personalization in Wealth Management: The Canadian Context. The guide - downloadable here - explores how firms can meet the rising demand for customized portfolios while maintaining efficiency and compliance.

The ebook highlights a key industry gap: while 60% of investors say their current experience lacks personalization, firms that excel in delivering it can generate up to 40% more revenue. As a result, traditional model portfolios are giving way to more individualized strategies tailored to each client’s goals, preferences, and life stage.

Croesus outlines seven pillars shaping the future of personalization in Canada, including scalable portfolio infrastructure, integrated advisor workflows, and goal-based portfolio construction.

“Personalization is quickly becoming the standard in wealth management,” said Vincent Lévesque, VP, Head of Products at Croesus. “Investors expect portfolios that reflect who they are and what they want to achieve. Firms that succeed will be those that combine human advice with technology to deliver tailored strategies at scale.”

About Croesus

Croesus offers innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions, including portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, AI-based video reporting, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to enhance their productivity, strengthen client relationships, make informed decisions, and optimize the management of their assets under management. Croesus’s mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 250 employees in its Toronto and Montréal offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

Learn more at www.croesus.com

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